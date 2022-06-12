Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Crime

Barnet: Fifth person charged with Olsi Kuka killing

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 10:41 AM June 12, 2022
Murdered man identified as Olsi Kuka

A fifth person has been charged with the murder of 30-year-old Olsi Kuka, who was fatally stabbed in the early hours of May 11 - Credit: Met Police

A fifth person has been charged with the killing of Olsi Kuka, a 30-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in Barnet last month.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing off High Road at 2.45am on the morning of May 11.

Officers attended and found Olsi suffering with stab injuries; he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Ozan Seran 27, of no fixed address, will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court tomorrow - June 13 - charged with murder.

Bulent Bakir, 25, of Old Road in Enfield and Daige Ramsey, 23, of Winchester Road in Waltham Forest, were charged with Olsi's killing on May 16.

Santana Thompson, 19, of Aldriche Way in Waltham Forest, and a 17-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons, became the third and fourth people charged in connection.

They appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court on May 28, and at the Old Bailey three days later.

All four will next appear at the Central Criminal Court on August 4. 

A provisional trial date has been set for March 20, 2023.

Olsi's family paid tribute to their "loving son" in the wake of his killing.

London Live News
Knife Crime
Barnet News
North London News

Don't Miss

The roof, first floor and ground floor of a mansion in The Bishops Avenue were destroyed by fire

London Live News

The Bishops Avenue: Billionaires' Row mansion gutted by fire

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Piccadilly Line tube trains parked up at a depot near Boston Manor tube station in London, as Member

London Live News

Tube strike: Which lines have service and which stations are closed?

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Some of the people from north London who were jailed in May 

London Live News

Jailed: 10 north London offenders put behind bars in May

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Camden Lock and market

Retail

Camden Market on sale for £1.5bn after Covid-19 hit footfall and rents

Charles Thomson

person