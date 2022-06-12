A fifth person has been charged with the murder of 30-year-old Olsi Kuka, who was fatally stabbed in the early hours of May 11 - Credit: Met Police

A fifth person has been charged with the killing of Olsi Kuka, a 30-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in Barnet last month.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing off High Road at 2.45am on the morning of May 11.

Officers attended and found Olsi suffering with stab injuries; he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Ozan Seran 27, of no fixed address, will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court tomorrow - June 13 - charged with murder.

Bulent Bakir, 25, of Old Road in Enfield and Daige Ramsey, 23, of Winchester Road in Waltham Forest, were charged with Olsi's killing on May 16.

Santana Thompson, 19, of Aldriche Way in Waltham Forest, and a 17-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons, became the third and fourth people charged in connection.

They appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court on May 28, and at the Old Bailey three days later.

All four will next appear at the Central Criminal Court on August 4.

A provisional trial date has been set for March 20, 2023.

Olsi's family paid tribute to their "loving son" in the wake of his killing.