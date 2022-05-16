A man in his 30s has was stabbed to death in Barnet last Wednesday - May 11 - has been identified as Olsi Kuka (pictured) - Credit: Met Police

Three people have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Barnet last week.

A man in his 30s - since identified as Olsi Kuka - was found with stab injuries at an address off High Road in the early hours of last Wednesday (May 11).

He was pronounced dead at the scene; his family are being supported by specialist officers.

Two men – aged 33 and 25 – and a 24-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday (May 14).

The men remain in custody, while the woman has been bailed to a date in mid-June.

A 35-year-old man was initially arrested but was later released with no further action.

Anyone with information about Olsi's death is urged to come forward by calling 101 with the reference 655/11MAY.

To remain anonymous, please visit the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555 111.