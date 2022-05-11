Man in his 30s stabbed to death
A man in his 30s has been stabbed to death in Barnet.
Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 2.45am on Wednesday, May 11, to reports of an injured man in a residential address off High Road in Barnet.
Officers attended and found a man aged in his early 30s with stab injuries.
Despite the efforts of emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene at 3.12am.
Next of kin are yet to be informed. Formal identification has not taken place.
A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.
A 35-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He was taken to a north London hospital.
Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command have been informed.
Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 655/11May. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.