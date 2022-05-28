Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Crime

Two more charged in connection with Olsi Kuka killing in Barnet

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 9:07 AM May 28, 2022
Murdered man identified as Olsi Kuka

Victim Olsi Kuka - Credit: Met Police

Two more people have been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 30-year-old man in Barnet.

Olsi Kuka was found with stab injuries at an address off High Road at 2.45am on May 11.

The 30-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of emergency services. 

Two teenagers have been charged with his murder.

Santana Thompson, 19, of Aldriche Way, Waltham Forest, and a 17-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons, are due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court this morning (May 28).

Officers remain in contact with Mr Kuka's family and are providing them with support.

Bulent Bakir, 25, of Old Road, Enfield and Daige Ramsey, 23, of Winchester Road, Waltham Forest, were charged on May 16 with the Mr Kuka's murder.

They appeared in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on May 17 and will next appear at the Old Bailey (Central Criminal Court) on  August 4.

Knife Crime
London Live News
Barnet News
North West London News
North London News

Don't Miss

Emily's Walking Book Club prepare to set off across Hampstead Heath

Walking book club: Hampstead Heath, Death and The Penguin

Laura Brick

Logo Icon
The Hammersmith and City line is part suspended between Barking and Moorgare File pic: Katie Collin

Transport for London

Major tube strike to follow Queen's Platinum Jubilee long weekend

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington station in London, to mark the completion of London's Crossrail pro

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast: Where and when is it happening?

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Barnet leader Cllr Barry Rawlings after Labour's election victory

Barnet Council

Barnet leader pledges council tax rebate and an end to outsourcing

Stefania Di Cio

Logo Icon