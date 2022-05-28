Two more charged in connection with Olsi Kuka killing in Barnet

Two more people have been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 30-year-old man in Barnet.

Olsi Kuka was found with stab injuries at an address off High Road at 2.45am on May 11.

The 30-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of emergency services.

Two teenagers have been charged with his murder.

Santana Thompson, 19, of Aldriche Way, Waltham Forest, and a 17-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons, are due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court this morning (May 28).

Officers remain in contact with Mr Kuka's family and are providing them with support.

Bulent Bakir, 25, of Old Road, Enfield and Daige Ramsey, 23, of Winchester Road, Waltham Forest, were charged on May 16 with the Mr Kuka's murder.

They appeared in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on May 17 and will next appear at the Old Bailey (Central Criminal Court) on August 4.