Barnet: Two men charged following fatal High Road stabbing

Two people have been charged following the fatal stabbing of 30-year-old Olsi Kuka - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Two men have been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of Olsi Kuka in Barnet last week.

Bulent Bakir, 25, of Old Road in Enfield and Daige Ramsey, 23, of Winchester Road in Waltham Forest, were charged on Monday, - May 16 - with the murder of 30-year-old Olsi Kuka.

Olsi was found with stab injuries at an address off High Road at 2.45am on May 11.

A man in his 30s who was stabbed to death in Barnet last Wednesday - May 11 - has been identified as Olsi Kuka (pictured) - Credit: Met Police

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his family are being supported by specialist officers.

The two men charged will appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court today (May 17).

Bakir and Ramsey - and a 24-year-old woman - were arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday (May 14).

The woman has been bailed to a date in mid-June.

A 35-year-old man was initially arrested but was later released with no further action.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8358 0200 or via 101 quoting reference CAD 655/11May.

To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org