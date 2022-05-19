Police have renewed an appeal for information after Olsi Kuka was fatally stabbed in Barnet on May 11 - Credit: Met Police

CCTV footage of two cars and a group of people has been released in the aftermath of a fatal stabbing in Barnet last week.

Detectives have issued a renewed appeal for information on the death of Olsi Kuka, who was found with stab injuries at an address off High Road at 2.45am on May 11.

The 30-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of emergency services.

The footage shows two cars pull into Macaret Close - off High Road - after which a group of people in dark clothing exit the vehicle and walk along the road.

They then walk south on High Road, and later, the same group can be seen running back to the cars and driving off.

A 35-year-old man was initially arrested in connection with the investigation but was later released with no further action.

On May 14, officers arrested two men and a woman on suspicion of murder.

The men - Bulent Bakir, 25, of Old Road in Enfield and Daige Ramsey, 23, of Winchester Road in Waltham Forest - were subsequently charged with the killing.

The 24-year-old has been bailed to a date in mid-June.

Bakir and Ramsey appeared in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on May 17, and will appear at the Central Criminal Court today (May 19).

Det Ch Insp Neil Rawlinson, from the Met's specialist crime command, said "Olsi's family deserve answers".

He added: “We have made a number of arrests in connection with Olsi’s murder, and two men have now been charged.

"However, there are more people we need to speak with, who were at the flat at the time of this stabbing."

Olsi’s father, Mehdi Kuka, said: “We as a family are devastated by the loss of our beloved Olsi so far from home.

"He was a loving son, hardworking and very friendly and never harmed anyone and was so humble.

"We appeal to the public to assist the police in catching the others responsible for his murder.”

Officers remain in contact with the victim's family and are providing them with support.

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8358 0200 or the non-emergency number on 101 quoting reference CAD 655/11May.

To remain anonymous, visit the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555 111.