The driver who attempted to stop a fatal assault on a woman in Maida Vale last week has been released with no further action.

On the morning of January 24, Yasmin Chkaifi was "repeatedly stabbed" by her ex-partner Leon McCaskie in Chippenham Road.

The 43-year-old died of multiple stab wounds, while McCaskie died after a passer-by drove into him in an attempt to stop his assault.

That driver - a 26-year-old man - was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder before later being released on bail.

The Met has now confirmed his release without action - five days after he had pleaded with officers to de-arrest him.

Known as 'Abraham', the driver said it was “never my intention to harm” McCaskie and that he “just wanted to stop him from hurting anybody further”.

Lead investigator Det Ch Insp Neil Rawlinson confirmed that a number of factors had influenced the decision, including "the legal position regarding self-defence and defence of another".

“He is considered a vital witness to our investigation and will be offered support from professionals to help him come to terms with the terrifying situation he was confronted with," he said.

The specialist crime command officer added: “It is vitally important that when a person dies there is a thorough investigation into all of the circumstances and this has taken place."

An inquest into Ms Chkaifi's death opened at Westminster Coroner's Court this morning, during which it was confirmed that McCaskie had previously been arrested and charged for breaching a stalking prevention order amid allegations of domestic abuse.

He failed to appear for his first hearing at court, and a warrant was issued for his arrest on January 4.

Det Ch Insp Rawlinson told the inquest that police action which took place between January 4 and 24 is currently subject to an independent investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

An inquest into McCaskie's death was opened and adjourned in a separate remote hearing.

Both inquests will be reviewed on January 25.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 1496/24JAN