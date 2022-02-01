Yasmin Chkaifi, who was fatally stabbed in the street in Chippenham Road, Maida Vale, by her abusive ex-husband - Credit: PA

The killing of a woman who was fatally stabbed in the street by her abusive ex-husband suffered a "truly shocking and distressing death”, an inquest has heard.

Yasmin Chkaifi was attacked in the morning of January 24 in Chippenham Road, Maida Vale, by her ex-partner Leon McCaskie.

The 43-year-old died of multiple stab wounds, while McCaskie died after a passer-by drove into him in an attempt to stop his assault.

They were both declared dead at the scene.

Family members, including Ms Chkaifi's two sons, listened in to the short remote hearing this morning (Tuesday, February 1).

Investigating officer Det Ch Insp Neil Rawlinson told the hearing that the pair, who lived near to each other in Maida Vale, had been in a relationship that ended several years ago.

He explained there had been allegations of domestic abuse, and McCaskie had been arrested and charged for breaching a stalking prevention order.

He failed to appear for his first hearing at court, and a warrant was issued for his arrest on January 4.

Det Ch Insp Rawlinson described how McCaskie had accosted the victim in the street and "repeatedly stabbed her with a knife", after which he was driven into by a member of the public.

“An investigation has been taking place with me as the senior investigating officer. We have secured CCTV footage of the incident and obtained statements from several eyewitnesses who told us what they saw," he added.

The officer confirmed that police action which took place between January 4 and 24 is currently subject to an independent investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Coroner professor Fiona Wilcox said: “I would like to pass my sympathy to Yasmin’s family for their loss.

"This is a truly shocking and distressing death and I cannot imagine what you must be going through as a family at this time.”

She also expressed her sympathy to McCaskie's mother, who was listening to proceedings on the phone.

The inquest into his death was opened and adjourned in a separate remote hearing.

Police previously gave his surname as McCaskre and age as 41, but he also used the surname McCaskie and his age was given in court as 38.

The inquests will be reviewed on July 25.