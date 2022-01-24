Two dead in Maida Vale: Woman stabbed and man 'struck by vehicle'

A man and woman died in Chippenham Road, Maida Vale this morning (January 24) - Credit: Google Maps

A woman has been stabbed to death and a man 'struck by a vehicle' in Maida Vale, closing roads in the area.

The Metropolitan Police was called at 9.01am this morning - January 24 - to reports of a stabbing in Chippenham Road.

Police said a woman was found with stab injuries, and a man had been struck by a vehicle.

Both the man and the woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are working to inform their families, the Met said, and post-mortem examinations "will be arranged in due course".

London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade also attended.

Police said there have been no arrests at this stage.

Roads near Chippenham Road are closed and enquiries are under way to establish the circumstances.

Witnesses are asked to call police on 101, providing reference 1496/24jan.

Contact Crimestoppers to remain anonymous.