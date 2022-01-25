Maida Vale victims named as alleged suspect released on bail
- Credit: Metropolitan Police
A woman and man killed in Maida Vale yesterday have been named as local residents Yasmin Chkaifi and Leon McCaskre.
The Metropolitan Police was called on Monday - January 24 - to reports of a stabbing in Chippenham Road.
Yasmin, 43, was found with stab wounds while Leon, 41, had been "struck by a car". Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
A 26-year-old man, the driver of the car, remained at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was later released on bail.
The police confirmed today - January 25 - that the victims were from Maida Vale and had previously been in a relationship.
Next of kin have been informed and Family Liaison Officers are helping to keep them updated and supported, the Met said.
Post-mortem examinations are due to take place next Tuesday and Thursday (January 25 and 27).
The suspect was "fully cooperative with the investigation", the police said, and has been bailed to return to a police station on a date in late February while the evidence is evaluated.
Det Ch Insp Neil Rawlinson, of the Met’s specialist crime command, applauded the bravery of members of the public who tried to intervene.
He added: “We are speaking to the families of those concerned and doing all we can to support them at this terrible time.
"We can now confirm that both the deceased were previously known to each other and there are no outstanding suspects."
Commending the support received from swathes of the public, the officer urged anyone with information to come forward - any detail "could be vital".
Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote reference CAD 1496/24JAN.
To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.