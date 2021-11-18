Hampstead favourite wins Indian restaurant award

Rajdoot owner Mohammed Rahman, second from right, with colleagues and family at the awards night. - Credit: Euro Asia Curry Awards

A Hampstead favourite has been crowned the best Indian restaurant in the area in an awards ceremony celebrating the country’s finest curries.

The Rajdoot, in Fleet Road, won the Best Indian Restaurant in West London category at the 2021 Euro Asia Curry Awards in recognition of its food, customer service and atmosphere.

Its sister restaurant in Marylebone won the Best in Central London and the City award.

Rajdoot owner Mohammed Rahman said: “We are very happy to have won two awards this year, especially after such a difficult time during the pandemic.

“It reflects the hard work our team has put in and the support from our communities.”

Rajdoot, which has been offering a discount to NHS workers throughout the pandemic, opened its first restaurant in Marylebone in 1964.

The restaurant in Fleet Road was founded in 2018 by four brothers inspired by their uncle's success in Paddington Street.

The restaurants are highly-rated by customers on TripAdvisor, with the Marylebone branch even winning the review website’s Travellers’ Choice award this year.

More than 200 restaurants and takeaways serving curries, from Indian to Thai, were nominated for the fifth annual Euro Asia Curry Awards this year.

A panel of expert judges travelled around the country in search of the finest cuisine, customer service and atmosphere, before picking the winners.

The ceremony, held at Mayfair Venue in Romford on Monday night (November 15), celebrates the very best curry eateries in the UK and the talented, hardworking people behind them.

The Euro Asia Curry Awards were set up in 2015 by Bangladeshi chef Shorif Kahn, who has 20 years of industry experience behind him.

He has cooked for a number of well-known figures including Theresa May.

Shorif said: “After such a difficult period for restaurants up and down the country, it feels fantastic to be able to showcase and celebrate some of the most talented and hardworking people in our industry.

“Not only do these businesses contribute a huge amount to the UK economy, they’re also loved by their communities.

"It’s wonderful to see them all open again and thriving.”