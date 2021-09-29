7 delicious Indian restaurants in north London

Published: 4:34 PM September 29, 2021

Some of Hampstead and Highgate's finest curry houses - Credit: Namaaste

Looking for the best samosas or curries around Hampstead and Highgate?

We asked Ham&High readers what their favourite Indian restaurants and takeaways are in the area.

Here is a selection of north London's finest curry houses.

The Rajdoot, Hampstead

A Hampstead favourite, Marylebone's sister restaurant was founded by four brothers who were inspired by their uncle's Paddington Street success.

The restaurant draws inspiration from across the whole of India, from the "Himalayas to the Indian Ocean and the Arabian Sea to the Bay of Bengal".

You may also want to watch:

104 Fleet Rd, London NW3 2QX

Abdul Rumen behind the bar at Rajdoot in Fleet Road. Picture: Harry Taylor - Credit: Archant

Taste of Nawab

This Muswell Hill joint has been serving up Indian and Bengali dishes for 25 years and continues going strong.

Hailed by the Ham&High as a "proper curry house with no frills or gimmicks", both the food and service are excellent.

97 Colney Hatch Ln, London N10 1LR

Taste of Nawab bringing up its quarter of a century in Colney Hatch Lane - Credit: Sameer Solomon

Dhaba@49

Famous for its North Indian specialties, this Maida Vale restaurant seeks to "redefine the Dhaba" (Indian roadside restaurant).

According to Time Out, Dhaba@49 is "everything you’d want from a local restaurant: friendly service, keen prices and bang-on deliciousness".

49 Chippenham Rd, London W9 2AH

Paradise Hampstead

Owner Wasel Ali, whose father Shahid started the Indian eatery five decades ago, was born and bred in Hampstead.

Reviews on SquareMeal call it the "best Indian in London", while others said it is “great value in every sense of the word”.

49 South End Rd, London NW3 2QB

Wasel Ali at Paradise Indian restaurant's 50th birthday on Tuesday night. Picture: Harry Taylor - Credit: Archant

Bengal Indian

Crouch End's Bengal Indian has been called "a hidden gem" on TripAdvisor, and is popular with locals.

The menu promises to take you to "an adventurous Indian cuisine carnival", and food is available for dine-in or takeaway.

153 Tottenham Ln, London N8 9BT

Namaaste lead chef patron Sabbir Karim - Credit: Namaaste

Namaaste Highgate

This Hampstead Village eatery opened three weeks into the first lockdown, putting lead chef patron Sabbir Karim's plans for a third restaurant on hold.

The Indian street food restaurant boasts a range of dishes, including Jackfruit and Artichoke Biryani and Sabbir's wife Aneela’s home-style cooked mutton biryani.

4 South Grove, London N6 6BS

Namaaste lead chef patron Sabbir Karim - Credit: Namaaste

Hazara Belsize Park

Established in 2012, this fine dining restaurant prides itself on attention to detail and serving the freshest ingredients.

Customers can enjoy private dining, home dining or even have their weddings catered.

44 Belsize Ln, Belsize Park, London NW3 5AR