Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band announce London shows

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have announced two huge London shows for the summer of 2023.

The concerts on Thursday, July 6 and Saturday, July 8 are the first announced for next year's BST Hyde Park.

The festival, presented by American Express, will extend over three weekends

Bruce Springsteen is launching an international tour, also coming to Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium on May 30 and Villa Park, in Birmingham, on June 16.

For the shows, Springsteen will be joined by The E Street Band’s members Roy Bittan (piano, synthesiser), Nils Lofgren (guitar, vocals), Patti Scialfa (guitar, vocals), Garry Tallent (bass), Stevie Van Zandt (guitar, vocals), and Max Weinberg (drums), with Soozie Tyrell (violin, guitar, vocals), Jake Clemons (saxophone) and Charlie Giordano (keyboards).

It is Springsteen's first tour with The E Street Band since 2016.

BST Hyde Park's 2022 headliners included The Rolling Stones, Adele, Elton John, Pearl Jam and Duran Duran.

Jim King, CEO of European festivals at AEG Presents, said: “As we wave goodbye to BST Hyde Park 2022, the most successful Hyde Park series ever, there is no bigger and better way to welcome in our 2023 edition than with another of the world's greatest artists. The excitement of Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band coming to play two shows at American Express presents BST Hyde Park is why we love live music as much as we do.”

American Express card members will be able to order presale tickets from 9am, Friday July 15. Tickets will go on general sale at 9am on Thursday, July 21.

Visit www.bst-hydepark.com