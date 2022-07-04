Opinion
Five classic Rolling Stones moments at BST Hyde Park
- Credit: André Langlois
The Rolling Stones took to the stage on Sunday to perform for a sea of bloated lips and tongues.
Rare is the festival where the merch queues are longer than the bar queues, but this is one of the biggest brands in music.
It was a triumphant return to BST Hyde Park for a second show of the summer. The extremely likable Sam Fender and Courtney Barnett, support acts on the main stage, were well received, but this was all about the Stones.
After a montage of the much-missed Charlie Watts on BST's huge screens, the familiar figures appeared and Mick Jagger greeted the masses.
"How are you doing Hawd Poorrk?"
Miss You
After Mick's half time break, while Keith Richards sang You Got The Silver and Happy, he returned to the stage and strapped on a guitar while Keith popped backstage for a cup of tea, and the crowd got there groove on.
The Stones had no right making a disco record as slinky as this.
"Da, da, da, da, dadada! Da, da, da, da, dadada! Da, da, da, daa!"
Jumpin' Jack Flash
In a way, outdoor gigs are wasted on the summer. When the sun goes down is when things really kick off and Jumpin' Jack Flash was huge to end the set, before the encore (everyone knows the curfew!).
(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction, which ended the night, is king of the Stones riff, but this is mighty close.
"I was born in a cross-fire hurricane, and I howled at my ma in the driving rain."
That's how you open a song.
Like a Rolling Stone
A little song by a "guy who won a Nobel prize" named Bob Dylan. Whether or not it was written about the band, as Mick suggests, we'll park for now. But coming out of Mick's mouth it's still thrilling.
"How does it feel? how does it feel to be without a home, like a complete unknown, like a rolling stone?"
Start Me Up
It feels good, by the looks of the grins on stage, Keith and Ronnie Wood playing guitar to guitar (watching each other for the changes?).
For me, Start Me Up is not one of their finest records, but live it is a stomper, and the perfect opportunity to get your Jagger on.
"If you start me up, if you start me up, I'll never stop."
You Can't Always Get What You Want
A song that virtually instructs the audience to sing along. Irresistible, and the perfect pop chorus.
"I went down to the Chelsea drugstore to get your prescription filled. I was standing in line with Mr Jimmy and, man, did he look pretty ill."
Setlist:
Get Off My Cloud
19th Nervous Breakdown
Tumblin' Dice
Out of Time
Angie
You Can't Always Get What You Want
Like a Rolling Stone
You Got Me Rockin'
Honky Tonk Women
You Got The Silver
Happy
Miss You
Midnight Rambler
Paint It Black
Start Me Up
Gimme Shelter
Jumpin' Jack Flash
Sympathy For the Devil
(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction