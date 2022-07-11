Review: Wild Boys Duran Duran are a treasure in Hyde Park

Review

Middle-aged whoops heralded the poster boys of the 1980s as Duran Duran performed their only London gig of the year – closing the BST Hyde Park festival.

Strutting on stage in a festival of fluorescence – Simon Le Bon with silver trousers and Nick Rhodes in yellow, John Taylor and Roger Taylor in red – these were once the young men who adorned teenage girls' bedroom walls.

The gig marked Duran Duran's BST debut and is part of their 40th anniversary celebration tour.

They delivered a cracking set, masterfully fusing old hits with newer tracks, starting with the classic Wild Boys, pleasing their army of super fans and those who grew up with the band.

Duran Duran perform on stage during the British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park - Credit: PA

They teased View to a Kill before performing the full Bond theme tune which was a thrill they could have played on.

Le Bon then brought on Nile Rodgers, who had produced songs for them in the 1980s, to add some funk to Notorious and then Pressure Off.

"Without him, there would not be a Duran Duran today,” he said.

“Today, this man becomes an honorary member of Duran Duran.”

Duran Duran's John Taylor and Simon Le Bon perform on stage at Hyde Park - Credit: PA

The slower-tempo of Come Undone was dedicated to friends and anyone in the crowd whose birthday it was before Hungry Like A Wolf raised everyone's energy.

Le Bon asked the crowd to "take a minute" to remember those suffering in Ukraine, dedicating a stirring rendition of 1993's Ordinary World.

Classic hits reminiscent of the hedonistic '80s followed with belters Reflex and Girls on Film.

As night, fell the crowd were asked to light the torches on their mobile phones which looked like a starry blanket on a clear hot night as they sang Say A Prayer. They finished, as they had to, with Rio.

Nile Rodgers and Chic performed at Hyde Park - Credit: PA

Support came from Nile Rodgers and Chic – a brave move for the headliner given Niles' inexhaustible supply of global hits that easily stand up for a new generation of fans.

Others acts performing on Sunday included acclaimed Mercury Prize nominee Laura Mvula, who sang Prince cover I Would Die For U.

Laura Mvula played Hyde Park for the first time on Sunday - Credit: Nathalie Raffray

She told the crowd she "revered him" and about the encouragement he gave her.

"He told me he woke up to my songs," she added. "He said: 'Your shit's the shit, man.'"