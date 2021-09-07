Jazz time on Hampstead Heath to mark Act's 150th anniversary

Gallery

Published: 1:14 PM September 7, 2021

Parliament Jill Bandstand played host to jazz in the sunshine on Sunday (September 5) as part of continuing celebrations to mark 150 years since the Hampstead Heath Act.

Hundreds attended the free event which included performances from guitarist John Etheridge, singer Vimala Rowe, instrumentalist Cosmo Shledrake, and the Beaky Band (Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich).

The concert’s name, Natural Aspect, was taken from the original wording of the Hampstead Heath Act 1871, which stated the Heath was to be preserved as an oasis with a “natural aspect”.

Cosmo Sheldrake - Credit: Ron Vester

The outdoor gig was put on by the City of London Corporation, and the Heath and Hampstead Society.

The Hampstead Heath Act enshrined the Heath as an “open, unenclosed and unbuilt on” public space.

John Etheridge and Vimala Rowe - Credit: Ron Vester

Since the City of London introduced compulsory charging to swim in the bathing ponds, campaigners have argued the Heath’s access, as a public and free space, has been compromised.

Celebrations to mark 150 years since the Act have included a series of events such as carnival, kite-flying, and activities for children.

The Beaky Band - Credit: Ron Vester

Cosmo Sheldrake - Credit: Ron Vester