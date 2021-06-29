Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Gallery

Kites fly high on Hampstead Heath to mark 1871 Act's 150th anniversary

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 12:47 PM June 29, 2021    Updated: 3:16 PM June 29, 2021
Kite event on Parliament Hill

Kite event on Parliament Hill - Credit: Polly Hancock

A series of events were held over the weekend to mark the 150th anniversary of the 1871 Hampstead Heath Act.  

Sunday, the community fun day around Parliament Hill Bandstand - organised by Heath Hands - saw children's music and guided walks to toast the one-off occasion.

There was also bug hunting, art classes, an egg and spoon race and a kite-flying display as part of festivities, with organisers including the City of London Corporation (CoLC) and the Heath and Hampstead Society. 

London Youth Folk Ensemble from Cecil Sharp House play on the bandstand

London Youth Folk Ensemble from Cecil Sharp House play on the bandstand - Credit: Polly Hancock

Heath hands volunteers Mary Goyder and Jean Early create a display of artwork and people's memories of the Heath

Heath hands volunteers Mary Goyder and Jean Early create a display of artwork and people's memories of the Heath - Credit: Polly Hancock

Burgh House was another involved in the activities which celebrated the good and the great of the Heath.  

There are more events planned for summer, with a special hideaway cinema lined up for September 8.  

A cricket match between the Heath and Hampstead Society and Hampstead Heath staff is also planned, likely to be held on September 11 or 12. 

You may also want to watch:

And to round off the series of celebrations, swimmers will take the plunge for the traditional Christmas Day swim in the bathing ponds.

Kite event on Parliament Hill

Kite event on Parliament Hill - Credit: Polly Hancock

Hampstead Heath Act 1871 150th anniversary celebrations

From left: Maddy Gomez-Diez Burgh House learning and outreach manager, Lara Greenfield-Byers, art tutor Rea Stavropoulos and Linda Chung - Credit: Polly Hancock

Live music on the bandstand with Mad Dog Bites

Live music on the bandstand with Mad Dog Bites - Credit: Polly Hancock

Display of artwork and people's memories of the Heath to the netting around the bandstand

Display of artwork and people's memories of the Heath to the netting around the bandstand - Credit: Polly Hancock

Kite event on Parliament Hill

Kite event on Parliament Hill - Credit: Polly Hancock

Kite event on Parliament Hill

Kite event on Parliament Hill - Credit: Polly Hancock

People stop to read the panels on the Heath 150 art installation at the South End Green entrance to Hampstead Heath

People stop to read the panels on the Heath 150 art installation at the South End Green entrance to Hampstead Heath - Credit: Polly Hancock

Most Read

  1. 1 'No Edward Lear or Karl Marx': Beard award for Michael Rosen
  2. 2 So how does the 1871 Act protect Hampstead Heath today?
  3. 3 Contaminated blood campaign groups in dispute with Terrence Higgins Trust
  1. 4 'Ill-fated managerial search has made a mockery of how Spurs are run'
  2. 5 Carnival comes to Hampstead Heath with samba ensemble
  3. 6 Book talks and music as Proms at St Jude's goes live
  4. 7 Primose Hill 5G mast refused by Camden Council
  5. 8 Boy, 15, arrested following Swiss Cottage stabbing
  6. 9 Hampstead Heath 150: The Disappearance of the old heathland
  7. 10 Police investigate report of sexual assault in Highgate Wood
Hampstead Heath
Hampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Residents at the Mary Feilding Guild home in Highgate 29.03.21.

Mary Feilding Guild: Eccentric home of London intellectuals is lost

Francis Beckett

Logo Icon
Cllr Sheila Hancock has been criticised for "victim-blaming" after a rape allegation in Finsbury Park

Crime

Councillor denies victim-blaming after Finsbury Park rape report

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Prince William in front of Ally Pally's Rose Window

Environment News | Video

Drone video of Prince William at Alexandra Palace to launch awards

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Margaret Dickinson winter swimming at the Mixed Pond

Hampstead Heath

Hampstead Heath 150: Swimmers celebrate a ‘breathtaking paradise’

Stefania Di Cio`

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus