Gallery
Kites fly high on Hampstead Heath to mark 1871 Act's 150th anniversary
- Credit: Polly Hancock
A series of events were held over the weekend to mark the 150th anniversary of the 1871 Hampstead Heath Act.
Sunday, the community fun day around Parliament Hill Bandstand - organised by Heath Hands - saw children's music and guided walks to toast the one-off occasion.
There was also bug hunting, art classes, an egg and spoon race and a kite-flying display as part of festivities, with organisers including the City of London Corporation (CoLC) and the Heath and Hampstead Society.
Burgh House was another involved in the activities which celebrated the good and the great of the Heath.
There are more events planned for summer, with a special hideaway cinema lined up for September 8.
A cricket match between the Heath and Hampstead Society and Hampstead Heath staff is also planned, likely to be held on September 11 or 12.
And to round off the series of celebrations, swimmers will take the plunge for the traditional Christmas Day swim in the bathing ponds.
