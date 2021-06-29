Carnival comes to Hampstead Heath with samba ensemble

Gallery

Published: 11:07 AM June 29, 2021 Updated: 12:02 PM June 29, 2021

Hampstead Heath welcomed a carnival parade on Sunday (June 27) to celebrate everything bright and beautiful.

Elderly residents from sheltered housing centres donned costumes, gigantic puppets and colourful props to mark the 150th anniversary of the Hampstead Heath Act.

The ensemble of colour, samba and beats – “CarnivALL” – was orchestrated by Brazilian drummers and organised by SeeThrough Theatre Company, which is based in Marsden Street.

Hampstead Heath's carnivsal parade - Credit: Stella Alleva

Hampstead Heath's carnival parade - Credit: William Fulford

SeeThrough’s founder Julia Evangelista said: "CarnivALL is not only an important project in terms of engaging deprived communities in the arts but also in keeping older people active and healthy.

“Our projects create opportunities for dialogue so the older generations can understand the actual world and relate to the younger generation in better ways, and vice versa.”

Hampstead Heath's carnival parade - Credit: William Fulford

Hampstead Heath's carnival parade - Credit: William Fulford

Participant Mohamed added: “I love to spend time in the sheltered housing helping the older people to make costumes and puppets. We have such a great time together.

“It is a very special time to me. I feel I can be an artist too.”

Hampstead Heath's carnival parade - Credit: William Fulford

Hampstead Heath's carnival parade - Credit: William Fulford

Hampstead Heath's carnival parade - Credit: William Fulford

Hampstead Heath's carnival parade - Credit: William Fulford

Hampstead Heath's carnival parade - Credit: William Fulford

Hampstead Heath's carnival parade - Credit: Stella Alleva

Hampstead Heath's carnival parade - Credit: William Fulford