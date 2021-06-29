Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Gallery

Carnival comes to Hampstead Heath with samba ensemble

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 11:07 AM June 29, 2021    Updated: 12:02 PM June 29, 2021
The carnival parade at Hampstead Heath

The carnival parade at Hampstead Heath - Credit: Stella Alleva

Hampstead Heath welcomed a carnival parade on Sunday (June 27) to celebrate everything bright and beautiful.  

Elderly residents from sheltered housing centres donned costumes, gigantic puppets and colourful props to mark the 150th anniversary of the Hampstead Heath Act.

The ensemble of colour, samba and beats – “CarnivALL” – was orchestrated by Brazilian drummers and organised by SeeThrough Theatre Company, which is based in Marsden Street.

Hampstead Heath's carnivsal parade

Hampstead Heath's carnivsal parade - Credit: Stella Alleva

Hampstead Heath's carnival parade

Hampstead Heath's carnival parade - Credit: William Fulford

SeeThrough’s founder Julia Evangelista said: "CarnivALL is not only an important project in terms of engaging  deprived communities in the arts but also in keeping older people active and healthy.  

“Our projects create opportunities for dialogue so the older generations can understand the actual world and relate to the younger generation in better ways, and vice versa.”

Hampstead Heath's carnival parade

Hampstead Heath's carnival parade - Credit: William Fulford

Hampstead Heath's carnival parade

Hampstead Heath's carnival parade - Credit: William Fulford

Participant Mohamed added: “I love to spend time in the sheltered housing helping the older people to make costumes and puppets. We have such a great time together.  

You may also want to watch:

“It is a very special time to me. I feel I can be an artist too.”

Hampstead Heath's carnival parade

Hampstead Heath's carnival parade - Credit: William Fulford

Hampstead Heath's carnival parade

Hampstead Heath's carnival parade - Credit: William Fulford

Hampstead Heath's carnival parade

Hampstead Heath's carnival parade - Credit: William Fulford

Hampstead Heath's carnival parade

Hampstead Heath's carnival parade - Credit: William Fulford

Hampstead Heath's carnival parade

Hampstead Heath's carnival parade - Credit: William Fulford

Hampstead Heath's carnival parade

Hampstead Heath's carnival parade - Credit: Stella Alleva

Hampstead Heath's carnival parade

Hampstead Heath's carnival parade - Credit: William Fulford

Hampstead Heath's carnival parade

Hampstead Heath's carnival parade - Credit: William Fulford

Most Read

  1. 1 Police investigate report of sexual assault in Highgate Wood
  2. 2 'No Edward Lear or Karl Marx': Beard award for Michael Rosen
  3. 3 Contaminated blood campaign groups in dispute with Terrence Higgins Trust
  1. 4 So how does the 1871 Act protect Hampstead Heath today?
  2. 5 Book talks and music as Proms at St Jude's goes live
  3. 6 Boy, 15, arrested following Swiss Cottage stabbing
  4. 7 Haringey Learning Partnership picks up national award
  5. 8 Drone video of Prince William at Alexandra Palace to launch awards
  6. 9 Join us to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Hampstead Heath Act 1871
  7. 10 Infected Blood Inquiry: Pupils at school were research subjects
Hampstead Heath
Hampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The air ambulance helicopter lands in Swiss Cottage on June 23 to attend to a teenage stab victim

Knife Crime

Teenager in 'critical condition' after Swiss Cottage stabbing

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
John Constable's famous painting of Branch Hill Pond on Hampstead Heath

Hampstead Heath | Opinion

Hampstead Heath 150: The Disappearance of the old heathland

Michael Chambers

Logo Icon
Highgate paedophile Nathan Delgado

Crime

Paedophile jailed for taking 'indecent photos' of a child

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Residents at the Mary Feilding Guild home in Highgate 29.03.21.

Mary Feilding Guild: Eccentric home of London intellectuals is lost

Francis Beckett

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus