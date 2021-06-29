Gallery
Carnival comes to Hampstead Heath with samba ensemble
- Credit: Stella Alleva
Hampstead Heath welcomed a carnival parade on Sunday (June 27) to celebrate everything bright and beautiful.
Elderly residents from sheltered housing centres donned costumes, gigantic puppets and colourful props to mark the 150th anniversary of the Hampstead Heath Act.
The ensemble of colour, samba and beats – “CarnivALL” – was orchestrated by Brazilian drummers and organised by SeeThrough Theatre Company, which is based in Marsden Street.
SeeThrough’s founder Julia Evangelista said: "CarnivALL is not only an important project in terms of engaging deprived communities in the arts but also in keeping older people active and healthy.
“Our projects create opportunities for dialogue so the older generations can understand the actual world and relate to the younger generation in better ways, and vice versa.”
Participant Mohamed added: “I love to spend time in the sheltered housing helping the older people to make costumes and puppets. We have such a great time together.
You may also want to watch:
“It is a very special time to me. I feel I can be an artist too.”
Most Read
- 1 Police investigate report of sexual assault in Highgate Wood
- 2 'No Edward Lear or Karl Marx': Beard award for Michael Rosen
- 3 Contaminated blood campaign groups in dispute with Terrence Higgins Trust
- 4 So how does the 1871 Act protect Hampstead Heath today?
- 5 Book talks and music as Proms at St Jude's goes live
- 6 Boy, 15, arrested following Swiss Cottage stabbing
- 7 Haringey Learning Partnership picks up national award
- 8 Drone video of Prince William at Alexandra Palace to launch awards
- 9 Join us to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Hampstead Heath Act 1871
- 10 Infected Blood Inquiry: Pupils at school were research subjects