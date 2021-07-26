North London floods return – with South End Green deluged again

Video

Published: 11:25 AM July 26, 2021

Floods returned to north London on Sunday – only two weeks after the area was deluged in downpours.

South End Green was again faced with swathes of heavy rain from storms on July 25, with Park Road and Finchley Road also badly affected.

Residents were faced with damage to their properties as businesses scrambled to install emergency measures to stem the tide, including Audio Gold in Muswell Hill.

Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq said: “It’s extremely concerning to see more flooding in South End Green just weeks after the recent floods that hit many parts of Hampstead and Kilburn.

“Many of my constituents are going through hell as a result of floods which should never have happened.

“I have written repeatedly to Thames Water about this and will continue to raise it to ensure that our local drainage systems are sufficient to deal with heavy rainfall.

“My team and I are doing everything we can to assist those impacted by flooding, and we will be out speaking to residents in affected areas again this week.”

In South End Green, residents described their sense of déja vu. At Paradise Hampstead, Wasel Ali called the latest flooding an "absolute disaster".

Richard Katz, of Keats Grove, said: "We were badly affected again. Basically it was a precise repetition of what happened two weeks ago. I know other parts of London have been affected but for us, just two weeks after, it's difficult.”

Richard, 80, said the floods two weeks ago meant he and his wife had been forced to buy a new washing machine, and he said it was impossible to get insurance to cover flooding in his street.

In Haringey, Muswell Hill councillor Scott Emery (Lib Dem) said the clearance of drains in flood-prone areas should have been prioritised after the previous floods.

"This would have helped to reduce heavily localised issues," he said. "With more rain expected this week, these gullies need to be cleared immediately.

“With climate change expected to make extreme weather events more common, it's equally important that Thames Water and Haringey Council look at the underlying infrastructure to ensure that it can cope with heavy rains such as those seen this month, including the number of culverts we have in the borough.

"I will be asking the council to step up its engagement with Thames Water, so residents can regain confidence in the borough's infrastructure."

In Westminster, which faced torrid troubles from flooding a fortnight ago, Cllr Geoff Barraclough (Lab, Maida Vale) called for an urgent long-term plan.

He told the Ham&High: “Fortunately, last night’s torrential rain didn’t cause anything like the damage we saw on 12 July but it’s clear that our Victorian drains can’t cope with the weather in 2021.

“We urgently need Westminster Council and Thames Water to investigate what went wrong and produce a plan to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“This needs to include more regular drain cleaning but also support for residents and businesses to flood-proof their properties.”

Thames Water and local councils have been contacted for comment.