Video
'Like the Fleet's resurfaced': Flash flooding hits Hampstead and Highgate
- Credit: Max Leach
Heavy rain has caused "knee-deep" flooding in South End Green this afternoon, with high water also hitting areas of Finchley Road and causing Hampstead Tube station to be shut.
Areas of West Hampstead are also affected, with Chalk Farm and Golders Green Tube stations also closed.
Further north, both ends of the Bishop's Avenue were closed due to the extreme water levels, and flooding was also reported in Hornsey.
Eye-witnesses said businesses in South End Green were taking on water, while the Overground station there was also being deluged.
Max Leach told this newspaper: "It's very bad, up to my knees in some parts. Firemen came earlier to move a cab that was stuck and block off the road but have left now.
You may also want to watch:
"The fruit and veg stand has been partially washed down the road which is blocking the gutters and barriers are floating in the middle of the street.
"It's like the fleet has resurfaced."
Most Read
- 1 'Like the Fleet's resurfaced': Flash flooding hits Hampstead and Highgate
- 2 Flooding, delays and storms: London issued yellow weather warning
- 3 Arsenal and England star Saka has the heart of a lion
- 4 Heathside trial: Hampstead headteacher deceived parents, judge finds
- 5 Covid-19 third wave in north London: Vaccines, cases and hospital impact
- 6 Roadworks and travel disruption in north London for the week ahead
- 7 Back a petition to ban racists from football stadiums for life
- 8 Nine most gruesome and spooky spots in Camden
- 9 In-depth: Boris Johnson's Covid 'freedom day' speech
- 10 Paddington exhibition invites visitors to take a self 'pawtrait'
He said the row of restaurants including Paradise Hampstead and Mimmo La Bufala looked to be hardest hit.
Roger Gulhane, of the South End Green Association, drove through the rising water. He said: "It was about up to my engine. The restaurants were affected, all the chairs and tables were stacked up.
"It was worst by the Overground."
Roger said with the rain looking to have slowed, the water level appeared to have stopped rising.
In Goldhurst Terrace, South Hampstead, another witness reported numerous gardens underwater.
In 2019 there was substantial subterranean work undertaken to lower flood risk in the area.
Earlier today the Met Office issued a weather warning highlighting heightened flood risk. This afternoon the London Fire Brigade said it had taken over 150 calls about flooding across London.
The Hampstead Heath bathing ponds were also shut early due to the conditions.
Are you affected by the flooding? Contact the newsdesk at Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk and 07785616237 or editorial@hamhigh.co.uk