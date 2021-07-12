'Like the Fleet's resurfaced': Flash flooding hits Hampstead and Highgate

Video

Published: 6:35 PM July 12, 2021 Updated: 7:52 PM July 12, 2021

Heavy rain has caused "knee-deep" flooding in South End Green this afternoon, with high water also hitting areas of Finchley Road and causing Hampstead Tube station to be shut.

Areas of West Hampstead are also affected, with Chalk Farm and Golders Green Tube stations also closed.

Further north, both ends of the Bishop's Avenue were closed due to the extreme water levels, and flooding was also reported in Hornsey.

Eye-witnesses said businesses in South End Green were taking on water, while the Overground station there was also being deluged.

Both ends of the Bishop's Avenue - 'Millionaire's Row' - were flooded - Credit: Tom Houston

Max Leach told this newspaper: "It's very bad, up to my knees in some parts. Firemen came earlier to move a cab that was stuck and block off the road but have left now.

You may also want to watch:

"The fruit and veg stand has been partially washed down the road which is blocking the gutters and barriers are floating in the middle of the street.

'Engine-deep' flooding visible from Roger Gulhane's car in South End Green - Credit: Roger Gulhane

"It's like the fleet has resurfaced."

He said the row of restaurants including Paradise Hampstead and Mimmo La Bufala looked to be hardest hit.

Roger Gulhane, of the South End Green Association, drove through the rising water. He said: "It was about up to my engine. The restaurants were affected, all the chairs and tables were stacked up.

"It was worst by the Overground."

Flooding in South End Green appears to have begun receding. - Credit: Max Leach

Roger said with the rain looking to have slowed, the water level appeared to have stopped rising.

In Goldhurst Terrace, South Hampstead, another witness reported numerous gardens underwater.

Gardens underwater in Goldhurst Terrace, South Hampstead, after flash flooding - Credit: @lunanana___

In 2019 there was substantial subterranean work undertaken to lower flood risk in the area.

Earlier today the Met Office issued a weather warning highlighting heightened flood risk. This afternoon the London Fire Brigade said it had taken over 150 calls about flooding across London.

The Hampstead Heath bathing ponds were also shut early due to the conditions.

Are you affected by the flooding? Contact the newsdesk at Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk and 07785616237 or editorial@hamhigh.co.uk

A fallen tree during the thunderstorms in Fortune Green Road - Credit: Monika Parker

Floodwater saw traffic almost disappear from the A1 on the edge of Golders Green - Credit: Tom Houston



