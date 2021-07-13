Video
Flash floods 'three feet high' leave basement flats 'uninhabitable'
- Credit: Norradean Amorro/Jenny Rushforth/Westminster Labour
Seeing residents forced to pile their waterlogged possessions on the streets from flash floods on Monday was “heartbreaking”, a local councillor has said.
Cllr Geoff Barraclough (Lab, Maida Vale) said the wave of downpours on Monday (July 12) left dozens of basement flats “uninhabitable” in Shirland Road and Kilburn Park Road – and that water rising from the sewers reached as high as three feet in some homes.
With many residents’ furniture and bedding left ruined by the flooding, streets were pictured and filmed showing the extent of the damage.
At Lord’s, a grasscutter was seen wading through water up to his knees that engulfed a large swathe of the cricket ground’s outfield.
The Carlton Tavern meanwhile said that despite its basement initially becoming flooded, it “got away” without major damage.
“It was heartbreaking to see residents piling their waterlogged possessions in the street,” Cllr Barraclough said.
“In the short-term we have been in touch with Westminster Housing and Notting Hill Genesis demanding action to help their tenants cope with the damage and disruption.
“Longer term, we need answers about how this was allowed to happen."
Tom Rees, landlord of the Carlton Tavern, said that water got in through “various” parts of the pub above the basement, and that staff bailed water out of a doorway for an hour to stem the flow into the kitchen.
A spokesperson for Thames Water said: “Having your home flooded by surface water contaminated with waste from the sewers is horrible and we sympathise with everyone affected.
“Anyone impacted by sewer flooding should contact us so we can visit them and clean up.
The spokesperson added: “The government declared a major incident for north London yesterday evening because of the heavy rain which shows just how severe it was.
“Our network is designed to cope with most storms but if an unprecedented amount of rain falls in a very short space of time, like yesterday, the system can still be overwhelmed.”
Westminster Council, and Notting Hill Genesis, have been contacted for comment.