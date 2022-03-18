A charity that supports food banks across north London has launched an urgent appeal in response to the cost of living crisis.

In the past six weeks, Food Bank Aid – which was set up in Highgate resident Naomi Russell's garage in 2020 – has seen a 25% increase in the number of people using the food banks they support.

Food Bank Aid predicts this will only get worse when inflation peaks in April 2022. Rising fuel costs and the situation in Ukraine are expected to make the cost of living even higher.

To ease rising demand for up to 20 foodbanks the charity supports, Naomi is launching a 36-hour urgent appeal from 10am Sunday to 10pm Monday, March 20-21.

The appeal is a matched crowdfunding campaign, where every pound donated will be matched by Food Bank Aid backers.

So, if somebody gives £20 that will become £40. With gift aid that donation becomes £45.

"What we know is that people give to people. So we are asking people to spread the word and ask for a donation to help raise critical funds for our food banks," Naomi said.

"The cost of living crisis is absolutely going to make things hugely difficult for people. We're already seeing numbers escalate dramatically.

"So that's why we're running the campaign to ensure that we can meet the needs of our food banks and that our communities are not left without food."

Food Bank Aid donates food, toiletries, household goods and money to food banks across Highgate, Finchley, Tottenham and Islington.

Each week, the charity's food banks support more than 10,000 people, including over 3,500 children. It only gives foodbanks what they need so that nothing goes to waste.

Since the charity began, it has donated £2.5 million worth of goods. Starting in Naomi's garage at the beginning of the pandemic, it is now a fully-fledged, registered charity based in a hub next to North Finchley Vue cinema.

The charity counts among its supporters Mr Bean and Blackadder star Rowan Atkinson.

Donate to Food Bank Aid's fundraiser at http://www.campaignextra.com/FBA.