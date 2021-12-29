Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Rowan Atkinson joins festive fundraiser for north London foodbanks   

Published: 12:51 PM December 29, 2021
Rowan Atkinson and Naomi Russell at Food Bank Aid's fundraiser

Rowan Atkinson and Naomi Russell at Food Bank Aid's fundraiser - Credit: Naomi Russell

A festive event in Camden raised more than £21,000 for north London foodbanks.  

The event, organised by Food Bank Aid, took place at South Hampstead Girls School on December 9.  

Speakers included Mr Bean and Blackadder star Rowan Atkinson, actor Sarah Woodward, and comedian Louise Ford.  

Food Bank Aid was set up in April 2020 by Naomi Russell from her Highgate home. 

It supports between 15 and 20 foodbanks at any given time, helping more than 10,000 people each week, including 3,000 children.  

Mr Bean and Blackadder star Rowan Atkinson at the Food Bank Aid fundraiser

Mr Bean and Blackadder star Rowan Atkinson at the Food Bank Aid fundraiser - Credit: Food Bank Aid

The group registered as a charity with the support of The Betty Messenger Foundation and Landsec, which provided a hub from which to operate, rent free, next to the North Finchley Vue cinema. 

Naomi said donations are especially welcome at the moment.  

“We have seen an increase in demand for foodbanks in the last couple of weeks and we are expecting a large increase in January,” she said. 

“January is always the toughest month of the year for foodbanks as the numbers they support usually go up, while charitable donations go down.” 

Food Bank Aid accepts donations through its Justgiving page at www.justgiving.com/foodbankaid.  

Sarah Woodward at the Food Bank Aid fundraiser

Sarah Woodward at the Food Bank Aid fundraiser - Credit: Food Bank Aid


