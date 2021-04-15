Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Highgate's Food Bank Aid's year of giving - and a search for a bigger home

James Flanders

Published: 3:12 PM April 15, 2021    Updated: 3:19 PM April 15, 2021
Jo Rosenblatt and Naomi Russell who run Food Bank Aid from a garage in Highgate

Since April 2020, Food Bank Aid: North London has distributed £2 million worth of food to foodbanks across north London - and now it needs a new home.

Set up in Naomi Russell’s garage in Highgate, Food Bank Aid has seen so much growth that it is time to expand.

Jo Rosenblatt, who helps with the administration and communication for Food Bank Aid, said: “We’re actively looking for a large premises as demand at food banks is continuing to rise and Naomi’s garage is struggling to meet this demand.”

Food Bank Aid and its volunteers have delivered more than 1,500 packages to foodbanks since its inception and, on average, they donate to their client food banks 1-4 times per week. 

Jo said: “On top of food donations, which make up around 80% of all donations, we have raised £150,000 which has all been spent on food.

“We also have 40 dedicated drop-off points across North London and through the 18 food banks we work with, we’ve supported roughly 12,000 households.”

The pair said their success comes from their use of technology. On WhatsApp, the team created group chats with the foodbanks which were never previously in contact with each other.

The group chats allow foodbanks to request only items they need and to share any surplus with those running low on specific produce.

Food Bank Aid's volunteers then act as the middleman and transport what is needed between the foodbanks. 

Naomi is in the process of registering the organisation as a charity so that it can receive gift aid.

The pair are actively looking for a new premises to help hold more stock and increase donations. 

On top of this, Food Bank Aid is looking for more volunteers to help in all aspects of the organisation – from stock management to database development. 

