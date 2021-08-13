UCS Hampstead GCSE students helped food banks and primary schools in pandemic

Published: 11:03 AM August 13, 2021

Alongside their GCSES, student achievements at UCS Hampstead this year have included volunteering at food banks, teaching primary school children maths, running a revision podcast and highlighting the climate crisis.

On results day, along with top grades, pupils and their headteacher reflected on how the pandemic had offered them a chance to help others in around Hampstead.

Xavi Mesquita, who got six 9s and three 8s, spent much of his time last year organising food bank collections and helping out at the Kentish Town Food Bank.

He said: "Working at the food bank was extremely rewarding. I was pleased I could contribute to my local community and support people who really needed help during this time.”

Alex Christenson (six 9s, three 8s and a 7) and Aidan Pick (nine 9 grades and an 8) both topped off a year that had seen them help run maths catch-up classes for local primary school pupils with super results too.

Headteacher Mark Beard said: “These pupils should be proud of their results. Like all 16 year olds across the country, they have had to deal with unprecedented circumstances during the last 18 months of their education.

"We were fortunate to be able to teach a full timetable online during the lock downs but what stood out for me during this period was how our school community drew closer; I was seriously impressed by the number of charitable and educational initiatives that our pupils chose to involve themselves in."

Then Adam Kassam – who's been at UCS since the age of four and scored nine 9s and an 8 – looked back on leading UCS's "Green Impact" team, and helping to improve sustainability.

Charlie Gordon, who used lockdown to set up a podcast with his friend Jonah Howe, was chuffed with his results. All his grades were 8s or 9s.

He said: "I am so pleased with the results. We all worked so hard. There were lots of late nights doing practice papers but I am relieved it all paid off. The podcast was a real highlight of the last year and it was wonderful to be invited to a history festival back in June."