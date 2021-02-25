UCS Hampstead pupils launch podcast to help GCSE history revision

Published: 9:29 AM February 25, 2021

Jonah Howe and Charlie Gordon at UCS Hampstead have launched a podcast to help history revision. - Credit: Charlie Gordon

The pandemic has had a profound impact on education, but two teenagers at UCS Hampstead found an innovative way of revising some key history topics: they started their own podcast.

Charlie Gordon and Jonah Howe - both in year 11 - have invited top historians onto their podcast The Historic Present and have discussed topics including the Treaty of Versailles and Stalin.

Charlie told the Ham&High: "Myself and Jonah have been running a history and current affairs podcast. We started in November to help with people studying or revising for our GCSEs. We've been trying to get as many proper historians on as possible.

"We think school have been impressed."

So far, guests have included the historian and writer Guy Walters.

You may also want to watch:

Mark Beard, headmaster at UCS Hampstead, added; "Jonah and Charlie came up with the idea for the podcast back in November and this term it has gone from strength to strength"

He said the school is very proud, adding: "The number of listeners is a testimony to the high quality of the broadcast."

The Historic Present is available on most podcast platforms.