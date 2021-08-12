Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
GCSE results day: Grades and success stories from across north London

Sam Volpe

Published: 7:30 AM August 12, 2021   
UCL Academy's co-principal Robin Street with students receiving their results. Picture: Polly Hancoc

For students in year 11, today is a big day - GCSE results day. Across Camden, Haringey, Barnet and Westminster, pupils will be picking up the grades that will start them on their way to college courses and careers.

Remember these days grades range from 1 to 9 - with an 8 or a 9 equivalent to what used to be called an A*. What was a C in 'old money', is a 4. 

If you or your loved one is a pupil at Parliament Hill or William Ellis, Highgate School or South Hampstead High or any of the other fab schools in our area, let us know how the results are looking!

Send your success stories and celebratory photographs to Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk and we will feature as many as we can in this week's Ham&High.

This year's grades should be based on a "range evidence" submitted over the academic year, which can include class tests and coursework.

This page will be updated with top results stories and exciting pictures as the day goes on.


London GCSE results
North London News

