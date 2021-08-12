GCSE results day: Grades and success stories from across north London

Published: 7:30 AM August 12, 2021

For students in year 11, today is a big day - GCSE results day. Across Camden, Haringey, Barnet and Westminster, pupils will be picking up the grades that will start them on their way to college courses and careers.

Remember these days grades range from 1 to 9 - with an 8 or a 9 equivalent to what used to be called an A*. What was a C in 'old money', is a 4.

If you or your loved one is a pupil at Parliament Hill or William Ellis, Highgate School or South Hampstead High or any of the other fab schools in our area, let us know how the results are looking!

This year's grades should be based on a "range evidence" submitted over the academic year, which can include class tests and coursework.

