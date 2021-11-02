Poet Michael Rosen inspires Haringey primary school pupils
- Credit: Rokesly Junior School
Rokesly Junior School welcomed a host of celebrity guests to speak to its primary school pupils last month, including author and poet Michael Rosen.
The Hornsey primary school invited the former Children's Laureate to speak to pupils on a video call, which they watched on a screen in their classroom.
Mayor of Haringey Adam Jogee also held a Q&A to Year 5 and 6 pupils in person, before inviting children up on stage to see his chains of office.
One Year 6 pupil said: "Even though he was a bit late he came in style and wore his gold and silver badge."
"Personally I would vote for him if I could," they added.
Another pupil said: "He gave advice to all our young children who looked up to him and how he dealt with our diverse cultures. He also was generous enough to let us touch the one and only chain of Haringey."
Poet and spoken word artist Paul Lyalls joined the celebrity line-up, with school business manager Nina Morgan calling him "dynamic, full of energy, and animated".
She added: "He inspired all our children to get excited about poetry."
