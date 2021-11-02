Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Education

Poet Michael Rosen inspires Haringey primary school pupils

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 4:52 PM November 2, 2021
Michael Rosen and Rokesly Junior School pupils

Muswell Hill poet Michael Rosen spoke to Rokesly Junior School pupils - Credit: Rokesly Junior School

Rokesly Junior School welcomed a host of celebrity guests to speak to its primary school pupils last month, including author and poet Michael Rosen.

The Hornsey primary school invited the former Children's Laureate to speak to pupils on a video call, which they watched on a screen in their classroom.

Mayor of Haringey Adam Jogee also held a Q&A to Year 5 and 6 pupils in person, before inviting children up on stage to see his chains of office.

Mayor of Haringey Adam Jogee with pupils

Mayor of Haringey Adam Jogee spoke to Rokesly Junior School pupils - Credit: Rokesly Junior School

One Year 6 pupil said: "Even though he was a bit late he came in style and wore his gold and silver badge."

"Personally I would vote for him if I could," they added.

Another pupil said: "He gave advice to all our young children who looked up to him and how he dealt with our diverse cultures. He also was generous enough to let us touch the one and only chain of Haringey."

Mayor of Haringey Adam Jogee

Children enjoyed touching the mayor's chain - Credit: Rokesly Junior School

You may also want to watch:

Poet and spoken word artist Paul Lyalls joined the celebrity line-up, with school business manager Nina Morgan calling him "dynamic, full of energy, and animated".

She added: "He inspired all our children to get excited about poetry."

Paul Lyalls and pupils

Performer Paul Lyalls entertained Haringey pupils last month - Credit: Rokesly Junior School

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman injured as car flips opposite Maynard Arms in Crouch End
  2. 2 Family on 'horrendous' toll of living above building site for two years
  3. 3 Belsize Park swastika graffiti: Teenager released under investigation
  1. 4 What Conte must change at Spurs after Nuno sacking
  2. 5 Bernard Marks: Master of the Ham&High crossword
  3. 6 Kentish Town fire on Halloween sparks warnings about halogen heaters
  4. 7 Arrest after swastikas graffitied in Belsize Square
  5. 8 Hampstead Heath's first woman superintendent appointed
  6. 9 Hornsey or Muswell Hill? New Co-op ignites turf war
  7. 10 Swimmers find exotic python lurking outside lido
Education News
Haringey News
Hornsey News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Curiously Crouch End

Books

Curious Crouch End: From Mrs Hitler to the 'The Hornsey Revolution'

Kat Pirnak

Logo Icon
lewis freeman

Baked to perfection: Dunns rakes in prizes at World Bread Awards

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
xr protesters

Video

Muswell Hill Extinction Rebellion holds protest ahead of COP26

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
A Met Police van

Women's Safety

Rape of woman in her 20s in Finsbury Park reported

Georgina McCartney

Logo Icon