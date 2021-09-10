Michael Rosen opens new Haringey Learning Partnership library

Published: 11:25 AM September 10, 2021

Michael Rosen with a pupil at the library opening of Haringey Learning Partnership - Credit: Haringey Learning Partnership

Michael Rosen opened Haringey Learning Partnership’s (HLP) first library on Tuesday.

The Muswell Hill poet cut the ribbon at the library’s official launch on September 7 at Commerce House. The opening was attended by parents and local figures including Tottenham MP David Lammy and Haringey Council leader Peray Ahmet.

Michael told the Ham&High: “Libraries are a gateway. Go through that gate, give yourself time to browse and choose again and again, and education becomes much, much easier.

“It is wonderful that HLP have created this great resource.”

Gerry Robinson, the executive headteacher of HLP, said: “It was a moment which brought people together, making for a hugely positive start to the first formal day of our academic year.

“Not only this, but the unveiling of this library is a landmark moment in so many ways.

“Reading is intrinsically linked with broadening minds, creating independent thought, and being successful across all subjects.”

Cutting the ribbon - Credit: Haringey Learning Partnership

Access to books is a “right all young people deserve," Gerry added.

HLP is a network of alternative provision schools and services. It covers areas across Haringey including Muswell Hill, Alexandra, Tottenham and Wood Green.

