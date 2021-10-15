Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Haringey to tackle 'systemic inequalities' facing Black communities

Sally Patterson

Published: 5:05 PM October 15, 2021   
Cllr Adam Jogee said Haringey "must never forget" the responsibility to tackle racism. Picture: Cllr

Haringey Council and mental health services are to address "the roots of systemic inequalities facing Black communities" in the borough.  

The borough is partnering with Black Thrive Global, which has been working in Lambeth since 2016 to tackle racial inequality which negatively impacts people's mental health and wellbeing.   

Last year, the organisation was awarded £5m grant over 10 years from The National Lottery Community Fund to expand into Birmingham and Haringey.  

When he was sworn in last October, Haringey’s new mayor Cllr Adam Jogee urged greater action to tackle racial and religious inequality.

Haringey chief executive Zina Etheridge said: “This funding from the National Lottery comes at a time when we desperately need to make tangible progress on placing Black communities at the centre of reducing the inequalities that have persisted for too long.”   

"We want to build on the work that our Addressing Racism and Racial Discrimination group has started, including addressing inequalities in health, education, employment, community safety and policing.”  

Black Thrive said it will focus on three key issues with the council, including "dismantling systemic inequalities facing Black communities through solutions led by, and embedded in Black communities". 

It will also develop and deliver "community led research to better inform policy", and "invest in Black leadership by supporting Black people in leadership roles and investing in future generations of Black leaders".   

Chief executive of Barnet, Enfield and Haringey Mental Health NHS Trust Jinjer Kandola said: “In common with areas across the country, Black people in Haringey are disproportionately affected by mental ill health.   

"It is really not okay to allow this to continue and hospital admission is not the right solution for most people. 

"I would like the funding from the National Lottery to help us work better with Black communities and voluntary organisations such as Mind in Haringey to address the root causes that will avoid many people going into mental health crisis through better support earlier.”  

Mind in Haringey chief executive Lynette Charles said the partnership will allow the mental health charity to continue addressing racial disparities.  

Lynette added: “The money from the National Lottery gives us a great opportunity to make a reality of our aspirations to improve the lives of Black communities in Haringey.”  

In January, Camden Council committed to implementing six new core priorities across all of its services in a bid to tackle race inequality and disproportionality. 

