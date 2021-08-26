Police find man linked to double murder in critical condition
- Credit: Met Police
A man linked to a police investigation into two murders in Westminster has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.
Officers say they are “confident” they have found Lee Peacock, after visiting a canal barge around Ferrymead Avenue in Ealing on August 25.
Inside the barge the 49-year-old had sustained serious injuries, which police believe were self-inflicted.
Paramedics and the London Air Ambulance attended before the man was taken to hospital where his condition is understood to be life-threatening.
Police previously put out an appeal to find Mr Peacock after the bodies of Sharon Pickles and Clinton Ashmore were found in Lisson Grove on August 19 and 20.
They had suffered stab wounds.
Following the identification of Mr Peacock, the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards was informed.
You may also want to watch:
The incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which has indicated that it will conduct an independent investigation.
Most Read
- 1 Closing time for Crouch End's Haberdashery cafe after 12 years
- 2 Closed Hampstead pub sold to London firm
- 3 Camden Market stabbing sparks police appeal to find two men
- 4 Wood Green Paralympian Ali Jawad defies doubters to reach the top
- 5 Work to restore Hampstead's Heath House could finally restart in 2021
- 6 'My theatre group saved my life on a Zoom call,' says amputee
- 7 Jack Fox obituary: Hampstead 'action man' with 'a wicked sense of humour'
- 8 Stellar line up at Kenwood House for FTWeekend Festival
- 9 Chalcots residents: 'We have been victims of life-changing events'
- 10 Police find man linked to double murder in critical condition