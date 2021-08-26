Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Police find man linked to double murder in critical condition

Michael Boniface

Published: 8:53 AM August 26, 2021    Updated: 8:56 AM August 26, 2021
Police would like to trace Lee Peacock 

Lee Peacock, 49, was identified by police on a barge in Ealing - Credit: Met Police

A man linked to a police investigation into two murders in Westminster has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.  

Officers say they are “confident” they have found Lee Peacock, after visiting a canal barge around Ferrymead Avenue in Ealing on August 25.  

Inside the barge the 49-year-old had sustained serious injuries, which police believe were self-inflicted.

Paramedics and the London Air Ambulance attended before the man was taken to hospital where his condition is understood to be life-threatening. 

Police previously put out an appeal to find Mr Peacock after the bodies of Sharon Pickles and Clinton Ashmore were found in Lisson Grove on August 19 and 20.

They had suffered stab wounds. 

Following the identification of Mr Peacock, the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards was informed.  

The incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which has indicated that it will conduct an independent investigation.

