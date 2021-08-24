Double murder: CCTV footage released of man sought by police

Video

Published: 8:14 AM August 24, 2021 Updated: 8:31 AM August 24, 2021

A CCTV image of Lee Peacock, 49, at North Wembley Station on the evening of August 19. - Credit: Met Police

Detectives investigating the double murder of Sharon Pickles and Clinton Ashmore in Lisson Grove have released CCTV footage of the man they wish to trace.

The footage showing Lee Peacock, 49, at North Wembley Station on the evening of Thursday, August 19 has been released to assist members of the public in helping to locate him.

Detective Superintendent Luke Marks of the specialist crime command said: "I am appealing for further information about the whereabouts of Lee Peacock, who we need to speak to urgently about the murders of two people in Westminster.

“I am asking anybody who sees Lee to call us immediately on 999.

“I would urge members of the public not to approach him, but instead to call police as soon as possible.

“I believe Lee could have important information about the deaths.”

Police believe Mr Peacock knew both victims.

Police would like to trace Lee Peacock - Credit: Met Police

Sharon, 45, was found dead at a property in Ashbridge Street about 9.30pm on August 19.

Hours later, about 2.15am on August 20, the body of Clinton, 59, was found at a property in Jerome Crescent.

Both died from knife injuries.

Det Supt Marks said: “At this early stage we are retaining an open mind concerning motive, but we are treating these crimes as linked.

“I know this will cause concern among the community but I would like to reassure the public that we have a dedicated team of officers who are tasked with finding Lee.

"We are also offering a £20,000 reward for any information leading to the conviction of the individual responsible for these murders."

Anyone with information about Mr Peacock’s whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you see him, call 999 immediately.