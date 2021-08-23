Published: 10:30 AM August 23, 2021

Clinton Ashmore and Sharon Pickles were both found dead in Lisson Grove over the night and early hours of August 19 and 20 - Credit: PA

The two people killed in Lisson Grove last week have been named as Sharon Pickles and Clinton Ashmore.

Sharon, 45, was found dead at a property in Ashbridge Street on Thursday evening. Clinton, 59, was discovered in Jerome Crescent in the early hours of the next morning.

Both had suffered what a post-mortem described as "incised wounds" to their necks – they had been stabbed.

Police believe their deaths are linked.

A murder inquiry is ongoing, and on Friday Met officers revealed they were searching for a man named Lee Peacock in relation to the incidents. He has not yet been found.

Police would like to trace Lee Peacock - Credit: Met Police

Det Ch Insp Wayne Jolley, said, said: “Firstly my thoughts are with the families of Sharon and Clinton. This is a shocking crime and we will not rest until we bring the person or persons responsible to justice.

“Key to that is finding Lee Peacock. We believe he knew both victims and urgently need to locate him to talk to him about their murders.

“We have a team of detectives working around the clock to find him, but so far they have been unable to locate him."

The officer urged anyone who knew how to find Mr Peacock to contact the police immediately by calling 999. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.

On Saturday, Det Supt Luke Marks warned members of the public not to approach the man should they come across him.

Ms Pickles was found dead at around 9.30pm on August 19 after neighbours raised concerns about the welfare of people at the Ashbridge Street house.

Mr Ashmore was found dead at 2.15am the next morning, just minutes away on the other side of Church Street.

Both victims' families have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, the Met said.



