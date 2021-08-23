Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Crime

Double murder: Victims Sharon and Clinton named as manhunt continues

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 10:30 AM August 23, 2021   
Photos of murder victims Clinton Ashmore and Sharon Pickles

Clinton Ashmore and Sharon Pickles were both found dead in Lisson Grove over the night and early hours of August 19 and 20 - Credit: PA

The two people killed in Lisson Grove last week have been named as Sharon Pickles and Clinton Ashmore. 

Sharon, 45, was found dead at a property in Ashbridge Street on Thursday evening. Clinton, 59, was discovered in Jerome Crescent in the early hours of the next morning. 

Both had suffered what a post-mortem described as "incised wounds" to their necks  – they had been stabbed.

Police believe their deaths are linked. 

A murder inquiry is ongoing, and on Friday Met officers revealed they were searching for a man named Lee Peacock in relation to the incidents. He has not yet been found. 

Police would like to trace Lee Peacock 

Police would like to trace Lee Peacock - Credit: Met Police

Det Ch Insp Wayne Jolley,  said, said: “Firstly my thoughts are with the families of Sharon and Clinton. This is a shocking crime and we will not rest until we bring the person or persons responsible to justice.

“Key to that is finding Lee Peacock. We believe he knew both victims and urgently need to locate him to talk to him about their murders.

Most Read

  1. 1 POSTPONED: Boy George and David Rodigan Kenwood dates cancelled due to safety concerns
  2. 2 POSTPONED: Boy George & Culture Club and David Rodigan
  3. 3 North London's alluring luxury restaurant at a classic car showroom
  1. 4 Sean Lock remembered: 'He really, really cared about others'
  2. 5 Double murder: Police seek man after fatal stabbings
  3. 6 Man in critical condition after Camden High Street collision
  4. 7 Camden shooting: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
  5. 8 POSTPONED: James and Rag'n'Bone Man Kenwood House dates cancelled over safety concerns
  6. 9 Arsenal advance in Champions League with win over PSV Eindhoven
  7. 10 The marbled splendour and menagerie of Whitehall Park

“We have a team of detectives working around the clock to find him, but so far they have been unable to locate him."

The officer urged anyone who knew how to find Mr Peacock to contact the police immediately by calling 999. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.

On Saturday, Det Supt Luke Marks warned members of the public not to approach the man should they come across him. 

Ms Pickles was found dead at around 9.30pm on August 19 after neighbours raised concerns about the welfare of people at the Ashbridge Street house.

Mr Ashmore was found dead at 2.15am the next morning, just minutes away on the other side of Church Street. 

Both victims' families have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, the Met said. 


Crime
Knife Crime
St John's Wood News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Muswell Hill's Sean Lock, Naomie Harris and Lee Mack

Obituary | Video

Muswell Hill comic Sean Lock dies at 58

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Residents point to the new No Right Turn sign at the top of Swains Lane

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods | Video

Highgate residents rally against 'nightmare' no right turns

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Residents Annie and Emily Arkell stand at the corner of Mildura Court N8, in front of the disputed p

Planning and Development

Nursery play area plan scrapped after resident backlash

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
The Marcus Rashford mural in the dark at Highgate Wood School

Huge Marcus Rashford mural painted on Highgate Wood School building

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon