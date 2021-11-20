Six further people have been charged in relation to the fatal shooting of Newham man Sharmake Mohamud on September 21 - Credit: Met Police

A new hearing date has been set for the five males charged with the murder of Newham man Sharmake Mohamud.

Police confirmed that a further six people were charged yesterday - November 19 - following the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Sharmake on September 21 this year.

The Manor Park resident died a result of a gunshot wound received during an incident in Green Lanes, near the junction with West Green Road in Haringey.

Two other men – aged in their 20s and 30s – were also injured during the incident, but have both now been discharged from hospital.

Rashed Musa, 24, of North Circular Road, N13, has been charged with murder.

Alongside Musa, 21-year-old Mehdi Younes, of Bowes Road in Arnos Grove and 24-year-old Abdul Mohamed, of Corinium Close in Wembley, have also been charged.

Two 16-year-old males have also been charged as above.

All five males have additionally been charged with the attempted murder of two other men.

A sixth male - aged 14 - has been charged with perverting the course of justice.

All six were arrested on November 18.

Following a hearing at Thames Magistrates' Court today - Saturday, November 20 - all five males charged with murder and attempted murder have been remanded to appear before the Old Bailey on November 23.

Musa, Younes and Mohamed have been remanded into custody, while the two 16-year-old males have been remanded into youth detention accommodation.

The sixth male has been released on conditional bail.

Ali Cessay, 28, of no fixed address, was previously charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a prohibited weapon.

He appeared at the Old Bailey on November 1 and will next appear at the same court on January 17, 2022.

Four men aged in their early 20s, who were arrested on suspicion of murder on September 22, have all now been released by police with no further action.