Six further people have been charged in relation to the fatal shooting of a Newham man in Haringey almost two months ago.

Manor Park resident Sharmake Mohamud died at the scene of the incident, which took place on September 21 in Green Lanes, near the junction with West Green Road, Haringey.

A post mortem examination conducted on September 23 confirmed the cause of death as a gunshot wound.

Two other men – aged in their 20s and 30s – were also shot during the incident, though both have now been discharged from hospital.

Three teenagers and two men were arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in dawn raids carried out on the morning of November 18.

Officers detained a boy aged 14, two 16-year-olds, a 21-year-old and a 24-year-old over the fatal shooting.

A sixth man - also aged 24 - was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder on the afternoon of November 18.

Police have since confirmed that five people were charged with murder and attempted murder yesterday (November 19).

Rashed Musa, 24, of North Circular Road, N13, has been so charged.

Alongside Musa, 21-year-old Mehdi Younes, of Bowes Road in Arnos Grove and 24-year-old Abdul Mohamed, of Corinium Close in Wembley, have also been charged.

Two 16-year-old males have also been charged with murder and attempted murder.

The boy aged 14 has been charged with perverting the course of justice.

Ali Cessay, 28, of no fixed address, was previously charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a prohibited weapon.

He appeared at the Old Bailey on November 1 and will next appear at the same court on January 17, 2022.

Four men aged in their early 20s, who were arrested on suspicion of murder on September 22, have all now been released by police with no further action.

Those charged yesterday will appear in custody before Thames Magistrates’ Court today (Saturday, November 20).



