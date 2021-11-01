Man charged with murder of Newham man fatally shot in Haringey

Newham man Sharmake Mohamud, 22, was fatally shot in Haringey on September 21. - Credit: Met Police

A man has been charged with the murder of 22-year-old Sharmake Mohamud from Newham.

Ali Cessay, 28, of no fixed address, was arrested by detectives at Heathrow Airport on October 27.

On October 28 Cessay appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates Court and was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a prohibited weapon.

He will appear at the Old Bailey today (November 1).

This follows the death of Sharmake Mohamud, who lived in Manor Park, and died at the scene in Green Lanes on September 21.

Two men in their 20s and 30s also received gunshot injuries as a result of the incident and both received hospital treatment before being discharged.

Four men, all in their early 20s, were arrested on suspicion of murder on September 22, but have since been released with no further action.