Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Crime

Man charged with murder of Newham man fatally shot in Haringey

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 9:01 AM November 1, 2021
Sharmeke

Newham man Sharmake Mohamud, 22, was fatally shot in Haringey on September 21. - Credit: Met Police

A man has been charged with the murder of 22-year-old Sharmake Mohamud from Newham.  

Ali Cessay, 28, of no fixed address, was arrested by detectives at Heathrow Airport on October 27.  

On October 28 Cessay appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates Court and was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a prohibited weapon.  

He will appear at the Old Bailey today (November 1).  

This follows the death of Sharmake Mohamud, who lived in Manor Park, and died at the scene in Green Lanes on September 21.  

Two men in their 20s and 30s also received gunshot injuries as a result of the incident and both received hospital treatment before being discharged.  

You may also want to watch:

Four men, all in their early 20s, were arrested on suspicion of murder on September 22, but have since been released with no further action.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Arrest after swastikas graffitied in Belsize Square
  2. 2 Muswell Hill Extinction Rebellion holds protest ahead of COP26
  3. 3 Rape of woman in her 20s in Finsbury Park reported
  1. 4 Hornsey or Muswell Hill? New Co-op ignites turf war
  2. 5 Top spooky Halloween events in Hampstead and Highgate
  3. 6 Beatles chat and music at Pentameters Theatre in Hampstead
  4. 7 'Huge relief': Golders Green care home celebrates booster rollout
  5. 8 Swimmers find exotic python lurking outside lido
  6. 9 Wingate knock out reigning FA Trophy champions Hornchurch
  7. 10 'Place of punks': Teen petitions to protect Camden character
Haringey News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Curiously Crouch End

Books

Curious Crouch End: From Mrs Hitler to the 'The Hornsey Revolution'

Kat Pirnak

Logo Icon
lewis freeman

Baked to perfection: Dunns rakes in prizes at World Bread Awards

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Catherine West MP has criticised the closure of Lloyds bank in Muswell Hill

MP bemoans closure of Lloyds Bank in Muswell Hill

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
water works crouch end

Haringey Council

'Unacceptable': Fury over Crouch End roadworks diverting W5 bus

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon