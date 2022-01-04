Raaid Ressaf, Bhaye Khodabukus and Omar Bakali are among those who were jailed in December 2021 - Credit: Met Police

Selfridges ram-raid burglars and a man who attacked his girlfriend in a cannabis-induced psychosis were among the offenders sentenced in London courts last month.

Here's a round-up of some of the criminals from across east London who were jailed in December 2021.

Junior Gbadamosi

Gbadamosi attacked his girlfriend with a cat scratcher and a guitar - which broke during the beating - while experiencing a psychotic episode.

The 22-year-old, of Lawrence Court on De Beauvoir Estate in Haggerston, also attacked two of Zarah Mamalia's neighbours who stepped in to intervene after hearing her screams on March 23 last year.

The court heard Gbadamosi was sectioned for three weeks following the attack, and a psychiatrist found he was experiencing psychosis as a result of his cannabis use.

He was found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent following a week-long trial and jailed for four years and four months.

Gbadamosi had admitted assault by beating and wounding without intent, but denied attempted murder of Ms Mamalai.

Raaid Ressaf

Raaid Ressaf, 19, of Medway Gardens in Wembley - Credit: Metropolitan Police

The 19-year-old drove through a red light and hit a three-year-old girl with his moped, leaving her with “life-changing” injuries.

Ressaf, of Medway Gardens in Wembley, seriously injured the child on June 8 at the junction of The Vale and Bromyard Avenue, Action while she was on a pedestrian crossing with her family.

He stopped at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drugs.

Ressaf was convicted on December 20 at Isleworth Crown Court after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving over the prescribed limit with cannabis, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

He was jailed for three-and-a-half years and will be disqualified from driving for 21 months when he is released.

Yvon Nzeza Phyl, Guynel Henriet and Nahom Medhanie

Yvon Nzeza Phyl, 25, Guynel Henriet, 21, and Nahom Medhanie, 22, were jailed on December 23 - Credit: Met Police

These three men chased a man along a Kentish Town road armed with knives while in view of children playing and members of the public.

Phyl, 25, and Henriet, 21 were arrested soon after the chase in Islip Street then Kentish Town Road on the evening of May 24, with the former found in possession of a large "machete-type" knife.

Two additional blades were recovered at the scene and both men were charged the following day. Medhanie, 22, was identified from CCTV and charged on June 9.

Phyl was sentenced to 22 months’ imprisonment on December 23 at Wood Green Crown Court, having previously pleaded guilty to affray and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Henriet was jailed for 10 months after admitting the same offences while Medhanie was given 31 months having pleaded guilty to affray and breach of a criminal behaviour order.

Bhaye Khodabukus

Bhaye Khodabukus, 72, of Dagmar Road, Haringey was jailed for more than 15 years for historic child sexual abuse - Credit: Met Police

This paedophile pensioner from Haringey sexually abused two young girls between 1999 and 2013.

Khodabukus, of Dagmar Road near Alexandra Palace station, was jailed for the historical abuse of the children, who were aged between six and 10 when the offences happened.

On the first day of his trial at Wood Green Crown Court in May, the 72-year-old pleaded guilty to a number of offences.

These included rape of a child under 13; inciting a child to engage in sexual activity; sexual touching of a child and gross indecency with a child.

He was jailed at the same court on December 20 for 15 years and six months.

Gary Lynch and Omar Bakali

Gary Lynch, 32, of Tudor Close, Highgate and Omar Bakali, 28, of Hopefield Avenue, Kilburn - Credit: Met Police

Lynch, 32, and Bakali, 28 were part of an organised crime group that stole more than £465,000 worth of goods in a series of ram-raid burglaries.

They smashed into three shops in Westminster in 2020, taking high-value designer handbags and clothes.

The group targeted Selfridges on Oxford Street, Celine on Mount Street and Moncler in Old Bond Street.

Lynch of Tudor Close, Highgate and Omar Bakali of Hopefield Avenue, Kilburn - along with three other men - were sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on December 21 after pleading guilty to conspiring to burgle.

Lynch was jailed for two years and eight months while Bakali was sentenced to four years and four months’ imprisonment.

Corey Lewis

Corey Lewis, of Andrew Marvell House, Stoke Newington was jailed for four years on December 14. - Credit: Essex Police

This county lines drug dealer from Stoke Newington was caught by police with cannabis and thousands of pounds in his car.

Lewis was arrested after being stopped while driving an Audi A4 in Stanway - near Colchester - and found to have two bags of cannabis and more than £3,000 in cash with him.

Essex Police officers were then able to link him to a known drug line operating in Colchester and he was charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Lewis, of Andrew Marvell House, admitted both charges and was jailed for four years at Chelmsford Crown Court on December 14.