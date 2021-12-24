Man chased through Kentish Town with 'machete-type' knife
- Credit: Metropolitan Police
Three men who chased a man along a Kentish Town road armed with knives have been jailed.
Yvon Nzeza Phyl, 25, Guynel Henriet, 21, and Nahom Medhanie, 22, appeared at Wood Green Crown Court yesterday - December 23 - where they were sentenced.
Police were called at 6.21pm on May 24 to Islip Street following reports of someone being chased by a group of men, at least one of whom was reported at the time to be armed with a knife.
When officers responded, the chase had progressed onto Kentish Town Road where the perpetrators attempted to flee the scene.
Phyl and Henriet were located by officers and arrested. Phyl had in his possession a large "machete-type" knife. Both men were charged the following day.
Two additional knives/blades were recovered at the scene.
Subsequent CCTV enquiries identified Medhanie. He was arrested and charged on June 9.
During the course of the investigation, police established that the chase had happened through a residential area in full view of children playing and people going about their daily lives.
Phyl was sentenced to 22 months' imprisonment. He had previously pleaded guilty at the Wood Green Crown Court on August 24 to affray and possession of a bladed article in a public place.
Henriet was sentenced to 10 months' imprisonment. He had previously pleaded guilty at the same court on August 18 to affray and possession of a bladed article in a public place.
Medhanie was sentenced to 31 months' imprisonment. He had previously pleaded guilty at the same court on August 24 to affray and breach of a criminal behaviour order.