Bhaye Khodabukus, 72, of Dagmar Road, Haringey was jailed for more than 15 years for historic child sexual abuse - Credit: Met Police

An Alexandra Palace pensioner has been jailed for historical sexual abuse of two young girls.

Bhaye Khodabukus, 72, of Dagmar Road abused the children between 1999 and 2013.

The girls were aged between six and 10 when the offences happened.

On the first day of his trial at Wood Green Crown Court in May, Khodabukus pleaded guilty to a number of offences.

These included rape of a child under 13; inciting a child to engage in sexual activity; sexual touching of a child; and gross indecency with a child.

Khodabukus was sentenced at the same court on Monday - December 20 - to 15 years and six months behind bars.

Police began investigating in September 2019 following a phone call from one of the victim’s partners.

Khodabukus was arrested on October 13 that year after initially fleeing the country to Mauritius having made admissions of abuse to his family.

He answered no comment to all the questions in his police interview and did not offer a prepared statement.

Khodabukus was charged in April last year and indicted at court on 21 counts of sexual offences against two children.

While passing sentence, Judge Joanna Greenberg QC remarked that Khodabukus has shown no insight or remorse into the gravity of his offences or the impact it has had on the victims.

She added that he has shown an apparent need to gain sexual gratification from children.

Judge Greenberg said Khodabukus had only shown a selfish concern for himself and had caused lasting damage, which is why a lengthy sentence was required.

Speaking after the sentencing, one victim said: “I’m pleased to have this justice served. Though it doesn’t lift the emotional scarring of the past, it has definitely lifted a dark cloud.

“I’m happy that I can go into the new year not having to constantly think of what may happen.

“I’m glad the judge gave the time that she did and considered the emotional and psychological impact it has had on me and my family.”

Det Sgt Virginia Condren, the investigating officer, said: “It has been extremely difficult and emotional for the victims in this case to report the abuse they suffered as children.

“They have endured agonising court delays during the pandemic to get to final sentencing but have remained so resilient throughout.

“Their bravery in speaking out against their abuser is nothing short of commendable.”