Hearing date set for pair charged with murder of Finchley Road man 



Ben Lynch

Published: 2:44 PM February 24, 2022
Muhamoud Mohamed Mahdi, 28, of Finchley Road in Golders Green was fatally stabbed in Burnt Oak on Friday, February 18.

Muhamoud Mohamed Mahdi, 28, of Finchley Road in the Golders Green area was fatally stabbed in Burnt Oak on Friday, February 18.

The plea and trial preparation hearing date has been set for two teenagers charged with the murder of Golders Green man Muhamoud Mohamed Mahdi. 

Muhamoud, 28, who lived in the Finchley Road area of NW11, was fatally stabbed in the chest in Watling Avenue, Burnt Oak, on February 18. 

Christian Adom Kuta-Danku, 18, of Rayners Lane, and a 16-year-old boy also from Harrow, were charged with murder two days later

Both have been remanded in custody, with the plea and trial preparation hearing set for May 11 at the Old Bailey. 

Detective Ch Insp Neil John said: “Muhamoud lived with his mother in Barnet.  

“She will be supported by specialist Met officers throughout the unimaginably difficult days and months ahead.” 

A 19-year-old man was also arrested and bailed to a date in late March pending further enquiries. 

Anyone with any information that may aid the police has been asked to call 101 and quote 5579/18FEB. 

