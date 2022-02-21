Muhamoud Mohamed Mahdi, 28, of Finchley Road in the Golders Green area was fatally stabbed in Burnt Oak on Friday, February 18. - Credit: Met Police

Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of Golders Green man Muhamoud Mohamed Mahdi in Burnt Oak.

Muhamoud, 28, was fatally stabbed in the chest in Watling Avenue on Friday, February 18.

Det Ch Insp Neil John, who is leading the investigation, said: “Muhamoud lived with his mother in Barnet.

"She will be supported by specialist Met officers throughout the unimaginably difficult days and months ahead.”

Christian Adom Kuta-Danku, 18, of Rayners Lane and a 16-year-old boy who is also from Harrow were both charged with murder yesterday (February 20).

They are due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court today.

A 19-year-old man was also arrested and bailed to a date in late March pending further investigation.

Anyone with information that may assist police is asked to call 101 and provide reference number 5579/18FEB.