Three teens arrested after fatal stabbing of man in Burnt Oak

The deceased is believed to be Muhamoud Mohamed Mahdi, who lived in the Finchley Road area of NW11. - Credit: Met Police

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally stabbed in Burnt Oak on Friday, February 18.

The deceased is yet to be formally identified, but officers believe him to be Muhamoud Mohamed Mahdi, 28, who lived in the Finchley Road area of NW11.

A post-mortem, carried out at Northwick Park Hospital on Saturday, February 19, identified the cause of death as stab wounds to the chest.

Three males, aged 16, 18 and 19, have been arrested on suspicion and remain in police custody.

Det Ch Insp Neil John said his officers had met with Muhamoud’s mother, with whom he lived in Barnet, and said she would be supported by specialist officers in the coming days and months.

“I have assured her of my total commitment to ensuring that whoever was responsible for this senseless killing will be brought to justice,” he added.

“I continue to appeal for anyone with information and any witnesses to come forward and speak with police. If they would prefer to remain anonymous, they can also contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers.

"We have already received a good deal of information from local people, but it is important that anyone who has yet to speak with us makes contact to share what they know.

“I also need to see any footage that may have been captured from phones, dashcams or other devices. If you have such material, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 5579/18FEB.