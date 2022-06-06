Highgate Festival 2020: Full programme of events

Highgate Festival takes place from June 11-19, with activities and entertainment around the village for all the family.

As ever, there are lots of free events or for booking please visit www.highgatefestival.org unless otherwise stated.

The festival is organised by a small team of fellow locals. Email info@highgatefestival.org if you want to join us or are keen to put on an event next year. It is backed by Highgate Neighbourhood Forum, Highgate School, Camden Council and Channing School, and supported by the Ham&High.

Saturday, June 11

11 – 11.45am

The Queen’s Laundry produced by the Toy Project

Children’s show for ages 5+

Long Gallery, Lauderdale House, Highgate Hill, N6 5HG

£6, £2.50 concessions (doors open 10.30am)

www.lauderdalehouse.org.uk

www.thetoyproject.co.uk

12.30 – 5.30pm

Fair in the Square

Our lovely Fair returns with the usual mix of stalls, entertainment, food and music.

Pond Square, N6 6BS

Free

www.fairinthesquare.co.uk/

5 – 5.45pm

Vince Pope Quartet - Original Post Classical Music

Long Gallery, Lauderdale House, Highgate Hill, N6 5HG

£5, £2.50 conc

www.lauderdalehouse.org

www.vincepope.london

8 – 9pm

The Handlers - insurgent Americana country music for incorrigible grownups

The Star Pub, 47 Chester Road, N19 5DF

Free

Sunday, June 12

11 – 5pm

Rob Sanders (Works of Dubious Splendor) Open Studio

13 Kingsley Place, N6 5EA

Free – but please register via Eventbrite for 1 hour slots

www.instagram.com/robsanders.film/

12 – 1.30pm

Pink Plaques Walk with local historian Catharine Wells

Meet in Pond Square, N6 6BS

Free – no booking required

www.highgatefestival.org/pink-plaques/

12:30 – 5pm

Hampstead Heath Community Fun Day organised by Heath Hands

Music, theatre, art, crafts and games. Bring a picnic!

Parliament Hill Band Stand, Highgate Road, NW5 1QR

Free – no booking required

www.heath-hands.org.uk/

2 – 5:30pm

Open Gardens - Mona Abboud

33 Wood Vale, N10 3DJ

£5 donated to the London Garden Trust on behalf of their Open Squares and Gardens weekend

2.30 – 3.30pm

Aspidistra Drawing Room Orchestra

Lauderdale House, Highgate Hill, N6 5HG

£10, £9 conc (60+), £6 (under 12s)

www.lauderdalehouse.org

3 – 4.30pm

Peter Walton’s Historic Jewish Highgate Walk

Meet at Cromwell House, 104 Highgate Hill, N6 5HE

£10 each - pay on the day, but book first with Peter by email peter@efstv.co.uk as places are limited

5:30 – 5:45pm

Archway Mountain Lightnin’ Boys – bluegrass, folk, indie and rock

Tea Lawn, Lauderdale House, Highgate Hill, N6 5HG

Free

Monday, June 13

2.00pm and 3.30pm

Tour of HLSI Library, 11 South Grove, N6 6BS

Free but numbers are limited so please book via the HLSI office admin@hlsi.net or 020 8340 3343

2 – 3.30pm

Highgate New Town Tour by local historian and author Fabian Watkinson

Meet at pub on Dartmouth Park Hill opposite the junction with Raydon St, N19 5HS

Free – no booking required

6 – 9pm

Wine tasting at bottle with nibbles

Visit the newly-refurbished bottle wine bar and shop, 71 Highgate High Street, N6 6BU

No booking required

www.bottlelondon.com/

Tuesday, June 14

1.15 - 2pm

Piano recital by Stephen Hose – Mozart, Schubert and Lennon Berkeley

Long Gallery, Lauderdale House, Highgate Hill, N6 5HG.

Free

2.30 - 4pm

Highgate School Burial Ground Tour and Talk

Entrance through the gate from the top of Highgate High Street directly into the burial ground, N6 4AY

Free - no booking required

7pm

One Run Highgate – social running club for all abilities

Meet at Gatehouse Pub, 1 North Rd, N6 4BD

Free – just turn up or email dan.thompson@blueyonder.co.uk for more info

7.30 – 9pm

A Tale of Two Governesses – recital celebrating the career of soprano Jennifer Vyvyan

St Michael’s Church, South Grove, Highgate, N6 6BJ

£20 – book via Eventbrite

All ticket sales will be donated to the Disaster Emergency Committee in aid of the war in Ukraine

7.30 – 9pm

The Girl on the Train with After show Q&A

Upstairs at the Gatehouse 1 North Rd, N6 4BD

£15 via www.upstairsatthegatehouse.com/

Wednesday, June 15

2 – 5pm

Open Gardens - Sue Whittington

33 Kingsley Place, N6 5EA

Free - there will be tea and cakes on offer and a plant sale with proceeds going to the London Garden Trust

2.30 - 4pm

Highgate School Burial Ground Tour and Talk

Entry through the gate from the top of Highgate High Street directly into the burial ground, N6 4AY

Free - no booking required

6 – 7.30pm

Highgate Primary School Choirs with Opera Singers Mary Bevan and Catherine Hopper

Highgate Primary School, Storey Road, N6 4ED

Free

7 - 8pm

London Mozart Players, Ariel Lanyi and students from the Guildhall School of Music Concert

St Michael’s Church, South Grove, N6 6BJ

£20 – book via Eventbrite

The Highgate Primary Choir will perform at the Highgate Festival - Credit: Kathleen M Molnar

Thursday, June 16

3.30 - 9.30pm

XR at OmVed

Workshops, talks, short films, block printing, singing, samba, food and refreshments

OmVed Gardens, Townsend Yard, N6 5JF

Free – but please register via Eventbrite

www.facebook.com/XRHighgate/

6.30 – 7.45pm

Balladeste – An Evening of Indo Baroque Music

Highgate School Chapel, North Road, N6 4AY

£20 to include a glass of wine – book via www.highgatefestival.org

7.30 - 9pm

Talk by Carmel McConnell - Change Activist Make Things Happen Fast

HLCC, Croftdown Road, NW5 IHB

Free

www.fohl.org.u/events

7:30 - 8:30pm

John Landau & The Giants + Fire At Will - blues, country, funk, pop and folk

Star Pub, 47 Chester Road, N19 5DF

Free

7:30 – 8:30pm

Corran Quartet – Chamber Ensemble Concert

St Anne’s Church, 106 Highgate West Hill, N6 6AP

£15 on the door or book via www.highgatefestival.org

7.30 – 9pm

Channing Senior School Summer Concert

St Joseph’s Church, Highgate Hill, N19 5NE

£8 or free for under 18s – book via www.highgatefestival.org

7.30 – 9pm

Open Air Thursday - Irish Music led by John Rynne, the owner of Brendan the Navigator pub

Tea Lawn, Lauderdale House, N6 5HG

£15 (Doors open 6.30pm)

www.lauderdalehouse.org.uk/

Friday, June 17

11 – 12.15pm

India in Highgate Walk by local historian Andrew Whitehead

Meet on the east side of Highgate Hill, opposite St Joseph’s RC Church, N6 5HG.

Free - no booking required

2 – 3.30pm

Highgate New Town Tour by local historian and author Fabian Watkinson

Meet at pub on Dartmouth Park Hill opposite the junction with Raydon St, N19 5HS

Free – no booking required

6.30 - 8pm

Sparkling wine and strawberries on a Summer evening

Highgate Society, 10A South Grove, N6 6BS

£5 on the door (card or cash)

www.highgatesociety.com

Saturday, June 18 (also Civic Action Day)

9.30 – 10.30am

Highgate Society Tidy Up Event – Highgate Hill to Archway

Meet at Meet at 10A South Grove, N6 6BS

Free -

Please email Infrastructure@HighgateSociety.com for details

www.highgatesociety.com

10.30 – 12noon

Coffee morning and planning surgery

Highgate Society, 10A South Grove, N6 6BS

Free – no booking required

www.highgatesociety.com

11 – 11.30am

Pink Plaque ceremony at the Kenwood Ladies Pond

Kenwood Ladies Swimming Pond, Hampstead Heath, NW3 1AS

£4.25, £2.55 conc - women and girls only (8+ to swim)

11 - 1pm

St Mary Brookfield ‘Open Church’ with Father Damien Mason

St Mary Brookfield, junction of Dartmouth Park Road and Dartmouth Part Hill, NW5 1SL

Free – no booking required

12 – 2pm

Highgate get mobile . . . on two wheels!

Family cycle event, music, bike checks by Dr Bike

Pond Square, N6 6BS

Free

12 – 5pm

Highgate Road & Swains Lane Street Party

Music, exhibitions, crafts, discounts, pink plaques and food menus organised by Dartmouth Park Neighbourhood Forum

Free

1 – 5.30pm

Halfadozen Open Studio and meet the artists

Ceramics, painting, collage, sculpture for sale

164 Archway Road, N6 5BB

www.halfadozenstudio.co.uk/

2.30 – 4pm

Highgate Society Guerrilla Gardening Event

Bring tools and gloves if you can!

Free – meet at the corner area of open land opposite the Woodman Pub, N6 5UA

www.highgatesociety.com

2.30 – 5.30pm

CIL Play Projects Community Consultation

2.30 – 3.45pm Parkland Walk/ Milton Park, N6 5PZ then 4 - 5.30pm at BMX/Highgate Library, Shepherds Hill, N6 5QJ

Free – no booking required

6 – 7.30pm

St Michaels’ Church Concert for Ukraine

St Michael’s Church, South Grove, N6 6BJ

£20 for reserved seats, £10 for unreserved seats, £5 for under 16s

Book via www.stmichaelshighgate.org, email office@stmichaelshighgate.org or buy tickets on the door. All proceeds will be going to help the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

6.30 – 7.45pm

Viola and Piano Recital - Brahms, Frank Bridge and Eric Tanguy

Highgate School Chapel, North Road, N6 4AY

£20 to include a glass of wine - book via www.highgatefestival.org

Sunday, June 19 (Father’s Day)

12 – 1.15pm

Jazz by The Reliables and Bucks Fizz at the Highgate Society

Highgate Society, 10A South Grove, N6 6BS

£15 to include a glass of Bucks Fizz – cash or card on the door

1 – 4pm

Ceramics: Pottery and Prosecco – An Introduction to Slip Decoration

Highgate Art School, 162 Archway Rd, N4 1BN

£50 – pay on the day with materials and prosecco included

www.highgateartschool.com/

2 – 5pm

Open Gardens - Ruth Benton

130 Highgate High Street, N6 5HD

Teas and cakes will be available to purchase

Free – no booking required

2 – 5pm

Open Gardens - Bunty Schrager

3 The Park, N6 4EU

Plants and homemade jam will be available to purchase

Free with Donation Box

2 – 5pm

Open Gardens - Harington Scheme

55a Cholmeley Park, N6 5EH

Free – no booking required

2.30 – 4pm

Camden Youth Jazz Bands

Tea Lawn, Lauderdale House, Highgate Hill, N6 5HG

Free

www.lauderdalehouse.org.uk

6 – 7:30pm

Festival Closing Event

Poetry reading of the Ancient Mariner with Harry Meacher and Goblin Market with Georgia Beresford-Smith

Highgate School Chapel, North Road, N6 4AY. Free

Pearly Kings and Queens arrived at the Highgate Festival in style in 2021 - Credit: Polly Hancock

Special Projects – on throughout the Festival

Every day from 10 - 5pm

The Conversation Continues: We Are Still Listening

Highgate Cemetery/LUX artist commission

Highgate Cemetery, Swain’s Lane, N6 6PJ

The Conversation Continues: We Are Still Listening is a newly commissioned audio-based artwork by artist Trevor Mathison that responds imaginatively to Professor Stuart Hall’s chosen place of rest at Highgate Cemetery. Audiences are invited to listen to the 40-minute immersive soundscape on headphones whilst wandering through the beautifully conserved cemetery grounds.

Advance booking advised but not necessary – usual prices apply via www.highgatecemetery.org

www.stuarthallfoundation.org

www.lux.org.uk

Highgate Stories – Little Pieces of Highgate Folklore

Look out for our little plaques with stories from Highgate. Read and hear these stories and download the map www.highgatefestival.org/highgate-stories

Pink Plaques

Since its launch in 2017 over 20 pink plaques have been awarded to wonderful women who have contributed to Highgate life and the world beyond. Read and hear about these amazing women and download the map www.highgatefestival.org/pinkplaques

Opening Up Highgate

Over the last 5 years the Festival has provided access to special spaces and places as part of the programme and we hope to build this strand as we come out of the pandemic. This year to add to regulars such as Open Gardens and Studios we have churches, burial grounds and the HLSI Library and Archive.

Highgate Guide to Volunteering

Developed by the Highgate Neighbourhood Forum, the initiative responds to the increasing difficulty faced by many local voluntary organisations in recruiting volunteers in sufficient numbers.

Visit www.forhighgate.org to download the guide

Exhibitions

June 7 to July 4.

The Holly Bush Emerging Woman Painter Prize finalists

Lower and Upper Galleries, Lauderdale House, Highgate Hill, N6 5HG

Opening hours vary so please check website to ensure the gallery is open.

www.lauderdalehouse.org.uk

June 10 to June 20

Cabinet of Curiosity Exhibition

Waterlow Park and Lauderdale House Courtyard Gallery with full details displayed at the Sundial on the Tea Lawn, Highgate Hill, N6 5HG. Funded by John Lyon’s Charity.

www.lauderdalehouse.org.uk

A collection of 250 hand sized sculptures in clay, porcelain and bronze plus cynotype prints created by 44 Year 10 students from Parliament Hill School aged 14 and 15 with artist Alison Lam as part of the Lauderdale House education programme working in partnership with local secondary schools.

June 11 to 19

Halfadozen Window Art Exhibition

164 Archway Road, N6 5BB

Work by Helen Brough, Veronika Seifert, Kellee and Bridget – available for sale

www.halfadozenstudio.co.uk/

June 18 to 19

Highgate Society and HNF 271 Community Consultation

Post boxes, buses and more - exhibition and discussion about varied items of topical interest

Highgate Society, 10A South Grove, N6 6BS

Free

www.highgatesociety.com