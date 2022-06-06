Highgate Festival 2020: Full programme of events
- Credit: Siorna Ashby
Highgate Festival takes place from June 11-19, with activities and entertainment around the village for all the family.
As ever, there are lots of free events or for booking please visit www.highgatefestival.org unless otherwise stated.
The festival is organised by a small team of fellow locals. Email info@highgatefestival.org if you want to join us or are keen to put on an event next year. It is backed by Highgate Neighbourhood Forum, Highgate School, Camden Council and Channing School, and supported by the Ham&High.
Saturday, June 11
11 – 11.45am
The Queen’s Laundry produced by the Toy Project
Children’s show for ages 5+
Long Gallery, Lauderdale House, Highgate Hill, N6 5HG
£6, £2.50 concessions (doors open 10.30am)
www.lauderdalehouse.org.uk
www.thetoyproject.co.uk
12.30 – 5.30pm
Fair in the Square
Our lovely Fair returns with the usual mix of stalls, entertainment, food and music.
Pond Square, N6 6BS
Free
www.fairinthesquare.co.uk/
5 – 5.45pm
Vince Pope Quartet - Original Post Classical Music
Long Gallery, Lauderdale House, Highgate Hill, N6 5HG
£5, £2.50 conc
www.lauderdalehouse.org
www.vincepope.london
8 – 9pm
The Handlers - insurgent Americana country music for incorrigible grownups
The Star Pub, 47 Chester Road, N19 5DF
Free
Sunday, June 12
11 – 5pm
Rob Sanders (Works of Dubious Splendor) Open Studio
13 Kingsley Place, N6 5EA
Free – but please register via Eventbrite for 1 hour slots
www.instagram.com/robsanders.film/
12 – 1.30pm
Pink Plaques Walk with local historian Catharine Wells
Meet in Pond Square, N6 6BS
Free – no booking required
www.highgatefestival.org/pink-plaques/
Most Read
- 1 Highgate Festival 2020: Full programme of events
- 2 The Bishops Avenue: Billionaires' Row mansion gutted by fire
- 3 TfL warns of 'severe disruption' on June 6 due to planned strike, advising that people avoid public transport
- 4 Tube strike: Which lines have service and which stations are closed?
- 5 Bus routes 24, 31 and 88 serving Camden, Hampstead and Parliament Hill to be axed or re-routed
- 6 Jailed: 10 north London offenders put behind bars in May
- 7 Where do Arsenal need to strengthen?
- 8 Five jailed after 'cold blooded' murder of Enfield father
- 9 Pedestrian dies after fatal road sweeper lorry crash
- 10 'Hampstead Heath is a truly iconic, treasured open space in London'
12:30 – 5pm
Hampstead Heath Community Fun Day organised by Heath Hands
Music, theatre, art, crafts and games. Bring a picnic!
Parliament Hill Band Stand, Highgate Road, NW5 1QR
Free – no booking required
www.heath-hands.org.uk/
2 – 5:30pm
Open Gardens - Mona Abboud
33 Wood Vale, N10 3DJ
£5 donated to the London Garden Trust on behalf of their Open Squares and Gardens weekend
2.30 – 3.30pm
Aspidistra Drawing Room Orchestra
Lauderdale House, Highgate Hill, N6 5HG
£10, £9 conc (60+), £6 (under 12s)
www.lauderdalehouse.org
3 – 4.30pm
Peter Walton’s Historic Jewish Highgate Walk
Meet at Cromwell House, 104 Highgate Hill, N6 5HE
£10 each - pay on the day, but book first with Peter by email peter@efstv.co.uk as places are limited
5:30 – 5:45pm
Archway Mountain Lightnin’ Boys – bluegrass, folk, indie and rock
Tea Lawn, Lauderdale House, Highgate Hill, N6 5HG
Free
Monday, June 13
2.00pm and 3.30pm
Tour of HLSI Library, 11 South Grove, N6 6BS
Free but numbers are limited so please book via the HLSI office admin@hlsi.net or 020 8340 3343
2 – 3.30pm
Highgate New Town Tour by local historian and author Fabian Watkinson
Meet at pub on Dartmouth Park Hill opposite the junction with Raydon St, N19 5HS
Free – no booking required
6 – 9pm
Wine tasting at bottle with nibbles
Visit the newly-refurbished bottle wine bar and shop, 71 Highgate High Street, N6 6BU
No booking required
www.bottlelondon.com/
Tuesday, June 14
1.15 - 2pm
Piano recital by Stephen Hose – Mozart, Schubert and Lennon Berkeley
Long Gallery, Lauderdale House, Highgate Hill, N6 5HG.
Free
2.30 - 4pm
Highgate School Burial Ground Tour and Talk
Entrance through the gate from the top of Highgate High Street directly into the burial ground, N6 4AY
Free - no booking required
7pm
One Run Highgate – social running club for all abilities
Meet at Gatehouse Pub, 1 North Rd, N6 4BD
Free – just turn up or email dan.thompson@blueyonder.co.uk for more info
7.30 – 9pm
A Tale of Two Governesses – recital celebrating the career of soprano Jennifer Vyvyan
St Michael’s Church, South Grove, Highgate, N6 6BJ
£20 – book via Eventbrite
All ticket sales will be donated to the Disaster Emergency Committee in aid of the war in Ukraine
7.30 – 9pm
The Girl on the Train with After show Q&A
Upstairs at the Gatehouse 1 North Rd, N6 4BD
£15 via www.upstairsatthegatehouse.com/
Wednesday, June 15
2 – 5pm
Open Gardens - Sue Whittington
33 Kingsley Place, N6 5EA
Free - there will be tea and cakes on offer and a plant sale with proceeds going to the London Garden Trust
2.30 - 4pm
Highgate School Burial Ground Tour and Talk
Entry through the gate from the top of Highgate High Street directly into the burial ground, N6 4AY
Free - no booking required
6 – 7.30pm
Highgate Primary School Choirs with Opera Singers Mary Bevan and Catherine Hopper
Highgate Primary School, Storey Road, N6 4ED
Free
7 - 8pm
London Mozart Players, Ariel Lanyi and students from the Guildhall School of Music Concert
St Michael’s Church, South Grove, N6 6BJ
£20 – book via Eventbrite
Thursday, June 16
3.30 - 9.30pm
XR at OmVed
Workshops, talks, short films, block printing, singing, samba, food and refreshments
OmVed Gardens, Townsend Yard, N6 5JF
Free – but please register via Eventbrite
www.facebook.com/XRHighgate/
6.30 – 7.45pm
Balladeste – An Evening of Indo Baroque Music
Highgate School Chapel, North Road, N6 4AY
£20 to include a glass of wine – book via www.highgatefestival.org
7.30 - 9pm
Talk by Carmel McConnell - Change Activist Make Things Happen Fast
HLCC, Croftdown Road, NW5 IHB
Free
www.fohl.org.u/events
7:30 - 8:30pm
John Landau & The Giants + Fire At Will - blues, country, funk, pop and folk
Star Pub, 47 Chester Road, N19 5DF
Free
7:30 – 8:30pm
Corran Quartet – Chamber Ensemble Concert
St Anne’s Church, 106 Highgate West Hill, N6 6AP
£15 on the door or book via www.highgatefestival.org
7.30 – 9pm
Channing Senior School Summer Concert
St Joseph’s Church, Highgate Hill, N19 5NE
£8 or free for under 18s – book via www.highgatefestival.org
7.30 – 9pm
Open Air Thursday - Irish Music led by John Rynne, the owner of Brendan the Navigator pub
Tea Lawn, Lauderdale House, N6 5HG
£15 (Doors open 6.30pm)
www.lauderdalehouse.org.uk/
Friday, June 17
11 – 12.15pm
India in Highgate Walk by local historian Andrew Whitehead
Meet on the east side of Highgate Hill, opposite St Joseph’s RC Church, N6 5HG.
Free - no booking required
2 – 3.30pm
Highgate New Town Tour by local historian and author Fabian Watkinson
Meet at pub on Dartmouth Park Hill opposite the junction with Raydon St, N19 5HS
Free – no booking required
6.30 - 8pm
Sparkling wine and strawberries on a Summer evening
Highgate Society, 10A South Grove, N6 6BS
£5 on the door (card or cash)
www.highgatesociety.com
Saturday, June 18 (also Civic Action Day)
9.30 – 10.30am
Highgate Society Tidy Up Event – Highgate Hill to Archway
Meet at Meet at 10A South Grove, N6 6BS
Free -
Please email Infrastructure@HighgateSociety.com for details
www.highgatesociety.com
10.30 – 12noon
Coffee morning and planning surgery
Highgate Society, 10A South Grove, N6 6BS
Free – no booking required
www.highgatesociety.com
11 – 11.30am
Pink Plaque ceremony at the Kenwood Ladies Pond
Kenwood Ladies Swimming Pond, Hampstead Heath, NW3 1AS
£4.25, £2.55 conc - women and girls only (8+ to swim)
11 - 1pm
St Mary Brookfield ‘Open Church’ with Father Damien Mason
St Mary Brookfield, junction of Dartmouth Park Road and Dartmouth Part Hill, NW5 1SL
Free – no booking required
12 – 2pm
Highgate get mobile . . . on two wheels!
Family cycle event, music, bike checks by Dr Bike
Pond Square, N6 6BS
Free
12 – 5pm
Highgate Road & Swains Lane Street Party
Music, exhibitions, crafts, discounts, pink plaques and food menus organised by Dartmouth Park Neighbourhood Forum
Free
1 – 5.30pm
Halfadozen Open Studio and meet the artists
Ceramics, painting, collage, sculpture for sale
164 Archway Road, N6 5BB
www.halfadozenstudio.co.uk/
2.30 – 4pm
Highgate Society Guerrilla Gardening Event
Bring tools and gloves if you can!
Free – meet at the corner area of open land opposite the Woodman Pub, N6 5UA
www.highgatesociety.com
2.30 – 5.30pm
CIL Play Projects Community Consultation
2.30 – 3.45pm Parkland Walk/ Milton Park, N6 5PZ then 4 - 5.30pm at BMX/Highgate Library, Shepherds Hill, N6 5QJ
Free – no booking required
6 – 7.30pm
St Michaels’ Church Concert for Ukraine
St Michael’s Church, South Grove, N6 6BJ
£20 for reserved seats, £10 for unreserved seats, £5 for under 16s
Book via www.stmichaelshighgate.org, email office@stmichaelshighgate.org or buy tickets on the door. All proceeds will be going to help the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.
6.30 – 7.45pm
Viola and Piano Recital - Brahms, Frank Bridge and Eric Tanguy
Highgate School Chapel, North Road, N6 4AY
£20 to include a glass of wine - book via www.highgatefestival.org
Sunday, June 19 (Father’s Day)
12 – 1.15pm
Jazz by The Reliables and Bucks Fizz at the Highgate Society
Highgate Society, 10A South Grove, N6 6BS
£15 to include a glass of Bucks Fizz – cash or card on the door
1 – 4pm
Ceramics: Pottery and Prosecco – An Introduction to Slip Decoration
Highgate Art School, 162 Archway Rd, N4 1BN
£50 – pay on the day with materials and prosecco included
www.highgateartschool.com/
2 – 5pm
Open Gardens - Ruth Benton
130 Highgate High Street, N6 5HD
Teas and cakes will be available to purchase
Free – no booking required
2 – 5pm
Open Gardens - Bunty Schrager
3 The Park, N6 4EU
Plants and homemade jam will be available to purchase
Free with Donation Box
2 – 5pm
Open Gardens - Harington Scheme
55a Cholmeley Park, N6 5EH
Free – no booking required
2.30 – 4pm
Camden Youth Jazz Bands
Tea Lawn, Lauderdale House, Highgate Hill, N6 5HG
Free
www.lauderdalehouse.org.uk
6 – 7:30pm
Festival Closing Event
Poetry reading of the Ancient Mariner with Harry Meacher and Goblin Market with Georgia Beresford-Smith
Highgate School Chapel, North Road, N6 4AY. Free
Special Projects – on throughout the Festival
Every day from 10 - 5pm
The Conversation Continues: We Are Still Listening
Highgate Cemetery/LUX artist commission
Highgate Cemetery, Swain’s Lane, N6 6PJ
The Conversation Continues: We Are Still Listening is a newly commissioned audio-based artwork by artist Trevor Mathison that responds imaginatively to Professor Stuart Hall’s chosen place of rest at Highgate Cemetery. Audiences are invited to listen to the 40-minute immersive soundscape on headphones whilst wandering through the beautifully conserved cemetery grounds.
Advance booking advised but not necessary – usual prices apply via www.highgatecemetery.org
www.stuarthallfoundation.org
www.lux.org.uk
Highgate Stories – Little Pieces of Highgate Folklore
Look out for our little plaques with stories from Highgate. Read and hear these stories and download the map www.highgatefestival.org/highgate-stories
Pink Plaques
Since its launch in 2017 over 20 pink plaques have been awarded to wonderful women who have contributed to Highgate life and the world beyond. Read and hear about these amazing women and download the map www.highgatefestival.org/pinkplaques
Opening Up Highgate
Over the last 5 years the Festival has provided access to special spaces and places as part of the programme and we hope to build this strand as we come out of the pandemic. This year to add to regulars such as Open Gardens and Studios we have churches, burial grounds and the HLSI Library and Archive.
Highgate Guide to Volunteering
Developed by the Highgate Neighbourhood Forum, the initiative responds to the increasing difficulty faced by many local voluntary organisations in recruiting volunteers in sufficient numbers.
Visit www.forhighgate.org to download the guide
Exhibitions
June 7 to July 4.
The Holly Bush Emerging Woman Painter Prize finalists
Lower and Upper Galleries, Lauderdale House, Highgate Hill, N6 5HG
Opening hours vary so please check website to ensure the gallery is open.
www.lauderdalehouse.org.uk
June 10 to June 20
Cabinet of Curiosity Exhibition
Waterlow Park and Lauderdale House Courtyard Gallery with full details displayed at the Sundial on the Tea Lawn, Highgate Hill, N6 5HG. Funded by John Lyon’s Charity.
www.lauderdalehouse.org.uk
A collection of 250 hand sized sculptures in clay, porcelain and bronze plus cynotype prints created by 44 Year 10 students from Parliament Hill School aged 14 and 15 with artist Alison Lam as part of the Lauderdale House education programme working in partnership with local secondary schools.
June 11 to 19
Halfadozen Window Art Exhibition
164 Archway Road, N6 5BB
Work by Helen Brough, Veronika Seifert, Kellee and Bridget – available for sale
www.halfadozenstudio.co.uk/
June 18 to 19
Highgate Society and HNF 271 Community Consultation
Post boxes, buses and more - exhibition and discussion about varied items of topical interest
Highgate Society, 10A South Grove, N6 6BS
Free
www.highgatesociety.com