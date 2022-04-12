Highgate's Fair in the Square returns after three year break

Highgate's hugely popular community festival The Fair in The Square returns after a three year break with a free day of entertainment in Pond Square.

With two live entertainment stages, a dog show, stalls, fair rides and a kids tent, the June 11 event promises to be a great family day out.

Sarah Thomas, chair of the committee which organises the fair, said the pandemic had made it impossible to stage the event in recent years. Running for several decades, it draws thousands of visitors to the streets of Highgate.

"It’s been a bewildering three years since the bunting last adorned the village so we are determined that 2022 will be a special one for the neighbourhood to come together again for a great day out," she said.

Fair in the Square along South Grove - Credit: Siorna Ashby

Schools, churches, businesses and arts organisations come together to put on events, with many of the live performers drawn from the local community. This year, musical and creative activities will be run by Mini Mozart Music School, and St Michael’s Choir will perform inside the church, where the cafe will be serving tea and home baked cakes, and visitors can book a tower tour - climbing the 52 steps to get one of the best views over London.

Roving jugglers and stilt walkers will mingle with the crowds, and dozens of food, craft, plant, book and clothes stalls will line Pond Square and South Grove.

Highgate Horticultural Society - Credit: Siorna Ashby

"The vast majority are run by local charities societies and businesses," said Sarah. "The fair gives them an ideal showcase to the thousands of visitors who flock to Highgate, and feedback shows many residents value the opportunity to explore the range of local activities to get involved in – from volunteering to the arts, beekeeping, horticulture or sports."

Run by volunteers on a not-for-profit basis, the fair relies on support from donations and local sponsors. Anyone who would like to donate can go to https://tinyurl.com/2p8rftw6

Or to join the team helping with organising, stewarding or clearing up email thefairinthesquare@gmail.com.

An acrobatic puppet as part of the Look Up show coming to Highgate's Fair in the Square. Picture: JMA Photography - Credit: Archant



