Jester Festival returns to West Hampstead after two year Covid pandemic

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 12:48 PM June 28, 2022
Families enjoy the Teddy Bears Picnic Picture Polly Hancock

Families enjoy the Teddy Bears Picnic Picture Polly Hancock - Credit: Archant

Back after a two year absence due to the Covid pandemic is a free family festival in West Hampstead.

The Fortune Green Jester Festival is taking place this Saturday (July 2) from midday to 6pm.

Visitors can enjoy stalls, food, free activities and a small funfair, a bouncy castle and a magician.

There is also performance from the Fortune Green Choir and other events on the main stage.

Jester Festival, Fortune Green 06.07.19. Lib Dem Cake Stall, from left Cllr Flick Rae, former leader

Jester Festival, Fortune Green 06.07.19. Lib Dem Cake Stall, from left Cllr Flick Rae, former leader of the council Keith Moffitt, Sam Campling, cake maker Chris Hattam, and Judith Rogerson. Picture: Polly Hancock - Credit: Archant

Former Fortune Green councillor Flick Rea MBE said: "It's great to be able to have the festival again after two years which should have been our 50th this year but it is only our 48th."

The Jester Festival was started by a group of residents in 1972.

"We had donkey rides back then and my job was to bring water for the donkey," said Ms Rea.

Jester Festival, Fortune Green 06.07.19. Stilt walker Rainbow Unicorn Sparkles picks out some plants

Jester Festival, Fortune Green 06.07.19. Stilt walker Rainbow Unicorn Sparkles picks out some plants at the Mill Lane Garden Centre stall. Picture: Polly Hancock - Credit: Archant

"The Jester got its name when we were looking for a name for it and someone said 'what's the fuss, it's just a festival'.

"It's always been very well supported. It will be brilliant."

