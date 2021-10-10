Coldplay and Ed Sheeran to perform at Earthshot Prize ceremony at Ally Pally

Published: 12:01 AM October 10, 2021

Coldplay, Emma Thompson and Dermot O'Leary are among the north London stars lined up for the Duke of Cambridge’s Earthshot Prize ceremony at Alexandra Palace.

Prince William launched the environmental prize, which will see winners in five categories each receive £1 million to develop their environmental projects.

He will introduce the ceremony on October 17, while the Duchess of Cambridge will present an award.

The show, to be broadcast on BBC One and globally on Discovery's Facebook page, will feature performances from artists including Sheeran, KSI and Yemi Alade, and Shawn Mendes.

Coldplay, who formed in Camden and release their new album, Music of the Spheres, on October 15, will also perform.

Awards will be handed out by Emma Thompson, Emma Watson, David Oyelowo and Mo Salah.

Sir David Attenborough will speak about the importance of the Earthshot Prize and his optimism in tackling environmental challenges.

Clara Amfo said: “I’m delighted to be co-hosting the inaugural Earthshot Prize ceremony.

“We’re at a critical time in our planet’s history. Our habits are changing slowly but surely. However, we can always learn and, most importantly, do more.”

Co-host Dermot O’Leary said: “I am incredibly excited to be hosting the inaugural Earthshot Prize awards ceremony

“I have been so inspired by the 15 finalists and the ground-breaking work that they have all been doing.

“Their innovation encourages hope for future generations and our planet. It is wonderful to be a part of such a major push for change.”

Dermot O'Leary, Clara Amfo and the Duke of Cambridge are among the famous faces involved in the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony - Credit: Kensington Palace handout

Jason Knauf, chief executive of the Royal Foundation, said: “The Earthshot Prize has been designed to celebrate our finalists as the visionary leaders that they are.

“The blockbuster roster of artists, athletes and presenters that have signed on for our inaugural awards show proves just how much excitement there is for optimistic action to rise to the great challenges of our time.

“This will be an award show unlike any you’ve seen before that will entertain you and inspire you to take action to repair the planet in this decisive decade.”

Additional reporting by Ted Hennessey, PA.