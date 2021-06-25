Video

Published: 1:32 PM June 25, 2021 Updated: 1:58 PM June 25, 2021

Prince William has launched a new set of environmental awards-with a glitzy ceremony set to be beamed from Alexandra Palace later this year.

The future king announced the new Earthshot Prize awards in a special drone-shot video featuring him speaking from Ally Pally's terrace.

The awards – to honour businesses and grassroots initiatives who are coming up with solutions to the climate crisis – will see five Earthshot Prizes given out at a ceremony which'll be broadcast on the BBC on October 17.

Prince William said: “By hosting the COP26 conference in Glasgow just weeks after our inaugural awards, the UK is helping lead the world in tackling climate change.

"London is a fantastic location to showcase this leadership, spotlight the finalists and award our very first Earthshot Prize winners.

"The awards ceremony will be a truly global event, connecting people from all over the world to celebrate these inspiring leaders and their innovations to solve the world’s greatest environmental challenges.”

Prince William with Sadiq Khan - Credit: Kensington Palace

Sadiq Khan, mayor of London, said: “Hosting the very first Earthshot Prize ceremony is a momentous occasion for London.

"As will be showcased throughout London Climate Action Week, we have been determined to lead the world in this area – with an ambitious target for net zero city by 2030 and delivering solutions like the world’s first Ultra Low Emission Zone to make our city cleaner, greener and healthier for all.

"The Earthshot Prize: London 2021 is an unprecedented opportunity to inspire all Londoners and people around the world to be part of this global effort to repair our planet.

"I am thrilled that our city will be the inaugural host to award the first Earthshot Prizes for these ground-breaking solutions that can help improve all of our lives.”

The awards will see five prizes awarded, chosen by figures including the prince, David Attenborough, and Shakira.

Across the decade-long lifespan of the prize, nine more international cities will be transformed into Earthshot venues.

From Alexandra Palace, Prince William looks out over London - Credit: Kensington Palace/Earthshot Prize