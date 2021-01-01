Michael Kiwanuka-backed campaign hits initial fundraising target

Published: 4:24 PM January 1, 2021

A music school is celebrating smashing its Christmas fundraising target to provide bursaries to students facing financial hardship.

As part of The Big Give fund-matching scheme, Young Music Makers London (YMM) aimed to raise £10,000 - and brought in a total of £12,354 with gift aid.

YMM operates at La Sainte Union School, in Highgate Road, and is supported by singer Kentish Town-based Michael Kiwanuka, who grew up in Muswell Hill.

YMM school director Becky McChrystal said: “Covid-19 has caused a huge demand for our bursary fund, as many more families face financial hardship.

"We are delighted that we will be able to maintain and now expand our opportunities further.

"Thanks go to all who donated to our Christmas challenge.

"We continue to fundraise and encourage anyone who missed out before to visit youngmusicmakers.co.uk/supportus to make a donation this Christmas”

Between December 1 and 8, donations were matched by The Big Give.

YMM’s bursary fund currently supports 15 students with free music lessons, group sessions and instrument hire.