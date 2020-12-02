Michael Kiwanuka backs music school’s bursary fundraising drive

Published: 4:43 PM December 2, 2020 Updated: 11:07 AM December 9, 2020

A music school is urging supporters to dig deep this week as donations are being matched as part of the annual The Big Give Christmas campaign.

Young Music Makers (YMM) operates at La Sainte Union School, in Highgate Road, and offers bursaries to students facing financial hardship.

Singer Michael Kiwanuka is an ambassador for the school and runs workshops.

This week (December 1-8) donations via www.youngmusicmakers.co.uk/supportus will be matched by The Big Give, an annual campaign which connects philanthropists with good causes.

Michael Kiwanuka said: “For me, music education has so many positives. So many skills can be enhanced other than just learning how to play an instrument.

“Through music education I learned how to relate to other people and peers my age. I gained an outlet to express myself whilst also engaging my brain in something stimulating. I found friends and a route to become part of a community, which in turn gave me a feeling of being part of something bigger.

“Last but not least, music is a really fun activity. Whether someone intends to make music a profession or a hobby, I believe the benefits are endless. As a result, this makes me very excited and honoured to be supporting YMM.”

Donors will receive the #connectwithacarol digital pack which contains backing tracks for families to record over, then share online.

YMM teacher Joe Bickerstaff told the Ham&High that many families struggle to finance music tuition, and that this, and access to music tuition, worsened during Covid.

Student referrals are made by Camden Council and Camden Music Service, and they are offered free lessons, group tuition, or instrument hire. The school aims to increase beneficiaries by 10-15%.

Joe said: “We’re trying to get people to give donations as small as a £1, £100 or even bigger if they want to, to keep that bursary fund going so that we can continue to fund students that can’t afford it until the end of the next school year, so July 2021.”

Visit www.youngmusicmakers.co.uk/supportus to donate now and have your funds matched by The Big Give.