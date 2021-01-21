Westminster Council shelves Paddington Rec cycling plans

Published: 5:18 PM January 21, 2021

Westminster Council has shelved its plans to redevelop part of Maida Vale’s Paddington Rec after opposition from residents.

The council had submitted a planning application to install a "cycloplay" area for bikes – but concerns were raised over dog walkers’ loss of space and the “overdevelopment” of the park.

The application was withdrawn by the town hall on Wednesday (January 20).

Westminster Council’s parks chief Cllr Melvyn Caplan said: “We have looked at the feedback received from residents and have decided that the proposal put forward should not proceed.

“We will continue to look at a wide range of recreation options and opportunities.”

Maida Vale councillor Geoff Barraclough said: “Westminster’s Parks and Leisure team now have the time to properly consult with the many groups that have a stake in the future of this part of Paddington Rec. The council need to find a solution that works for all.”

